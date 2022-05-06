Owner of Maine newspaper to recognize employees’ new union

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The owner of a Maine newspaper has decided to recognize a union formed by its employees.

The union will represent more than 30 newsroom workers at the Bangor Daily News, which covers Maine’s third-largest city and many of its rural northern and eastern communities. The paper’s parent company made the announcement on Friday.

The workers organized as part of the News Guild of Maine. The bargaining unit will include reporters, digital editors, photographers and others at the Daily News and weekly papers, the paper reported.

The Daily News’ parent company is Bangor Publishing Company, which is a family-owned business. The company dates to the 19th century.