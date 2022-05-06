ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Owner of Maine newspaper to recognize employees’ new union

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The owner of a Maine newspaper has decided to recognize a union formed by its employees.

The union will represent more than 30 newsroom workers at the Bangor Daily News, which covers Maine’s third-largest city and many of its rural northern and eastern communities. The paper’s parent company made the announcement on Friday.

The workers organized as part of the News Guild of Maine. The bargaining unit will include reporters, digital editors, photographers and others at the Daily News and weekly papers, the paper reported.

The Daily News’ parent company is Bangor Publishing Company, which is a family-owned business. The company dates to the 19th century.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Maine creates fund to deal with rash-causing moth

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine will use a new fund to help cities and towns try to control the spread of invasive moth that causes an itchy rash. The browntail moth is a pest in Maine, where the hairs of its caterpillars cause rashes and respiratory problems for unlucky residents and visitors. The moth has also defoliated tens of thousands of acres of forest.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Bangor, ME
Government
City
Union, ME
City
Bangor, ME
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Bangor Daily News#The News Guild#The Daily News#Bangor Publishing Company
The Associated Press

Volunteers sought to review foster care cases in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Volunteers are being sought in 45 Kentucky counties to review cases of children in foster care, officials said. Citizen Foster Care Review Boards assess cases and make recommendations to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and to state courts on each child’s behalf, a statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts said. The goal is to ensure that children receive necessary services while in care and that they are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible, officials said.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

887K+
Followers
434K+
Post
403M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy