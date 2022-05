Here's a great deal on a budget gaming laptop — the HP Pavilion 15 (Model15-dk2029na) for only £499 from Costco. With regard to the spiraling cost-of-living expenses these days, spending thousands on a gaming laptop can seem very unnecessary. So whether you still fancy being able to take a gaming laptop out and about, don't have enough room for a full desktop, or just want a nice student laptop then this could be the deal for you.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO