Gigabyte has launched a new 55-inch 4K gaming monitor, which is stuffed with modern technologies. The specs of the Gigabyte S55U are such that it appears to be a very attractive product without invoking fears that it might be financially unobtainable. In other words, this could be a sweet spot product if you are looking for an AMD FreeSync Premium compatible alternative to an Nvidia-certified big format gaming display.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO