‘I Love My Wife, and I Want Her to Be Found’: Colorado Husband Barry Morphew Speaks Out After State Drops Murder Case Against Him

By Aaron Keller
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
The Colorado husband accused by local prosecutors of murdering his wife Suzanne Morphew said in an exclusive ABC News interview on Friday morning that he hopes his wife will someday be found. “I just love my girls, and I love my wife,” Barry Morphew said. “And I just want...

