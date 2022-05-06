Update: Man arrested for Arson and Attempted Murder in connection with Atlantic House Fire

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department says as the result of an investigation into a house fire on Cedar Street, Anthony Asay has been charged with Arson 1st Degree, Attempted Murder, and Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness.

Atlantic Assistant Police Chief Paul Wood said throughout their investigation Thursday into an assault, witnesses came forward and identified Mr. Asay as the person that started the house fire at 106 Cedar Street early Wednesday morning.

In addition to these charges, Asay is also charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness for an incident that occurred on April 30th.

The Atlantic Police Department was assisted in the investigation by Atlantic Fire & Rescue, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol.

If you have information regarding this incident, please call the Atlantic Police Department at 712-243-3512.