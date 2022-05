The 2021-22 season went nothing like the New York Islanders planned. After making it to the Stanley Cup Playoff semi-final last year, the Isles failed to qualify for the post-season this year, missing by a wide margin. Constant injuries were a big factor, while poor play from some usually dependable players also didn't help. All that said, no one expected Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello to fire head coach Barry Trotz in the offseason. However, he did just that on Monday.

