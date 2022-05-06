ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleigh County, ND

Man who pleaded guilty to murder for Mandan hit-and-run pleads guilty to more charges in Burleigh County

By Erika Craven
KFYR-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Dakota man who pleaded guilty to murder for a fatal hit-and-run in Mandan has pleaded guilty to additional charges in Burleigh County. Thirty-nine-year-old Wade Bison, who was previously listed in court documents as being from Fargo, pleaded guilty in April to a murder charge and...

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Murder charges filed in death of South Dakota woman

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man who has been in custody since a 20-year-old mother was found dead last month in Lincoln County, SD has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Sheriff’s officials say Randi Gerlach was found dead at a residence south of Sioux Falls on March 1 and that the death appeared […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
KFYR-TV

Judge sets $500,000 bond in Bismarck Motor Motel attempted murder case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A District Court judge has set a $500,000 cash bond for a Colorado man who police say attacked two people at Bismarck Motor Motel last Saturday. Prosecutors say 39-year-old Frederick Meyer punched, kicked, and stomped on a man and woman. Meyer told police a voice in his head told him to eliminate the couple. Court documents report that the victims were Meyer’s parents who had driven from Colorado to Bismarck because they were concerned for their son’s mental state.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morton County, ND
Crime & Safety
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Mandan, ND
State
North Dakota State
Burleigh County, ND
Crime & Safety
County
Morton County, ND
County
Burleigh County, ND
State
South Dakota State
Mandan, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Bismarck, ND
Axios Twin Cities

Trial of 3 ex-officers charged in George Floyd's killing won't be livestreamed

The upcoming criminal trial of three former Minneapolis Police Department officers who were at the scene when George Floyd was killed will not be livestreamed, Judge Peter Cahill ruled this week. Why it matters: The unprecedented decision to broadcast former officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial last year allowed the public to tune in to the high-profile and consequential proceedings. "We can't trust this system. They need to be watched," Leslie Redmond, former president of the Minneapolis NAACP, told USA Today at the time.State of play: Current state rules generally prohibit streaming audio or visuals from trials in Minnesota. In an order issued Monday, Cahill wrote that while he saw the public benefit of the Chauvin trial broadcast, the extenuating circumstances created by COVID-19 that justified the exceptions granted last year no longer apply. What's next: Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, the three former officers who were convicted of federal civil rights violations in February, are currently set to stand trial on charges that they aided and abetted in Floyd's murder this summer. Jury selection is scheduled to begin June 14.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
KX News

Dead suspect identified in Monday morning shootout on E Broadway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — UPDATE: May 3, 9:40 a.m. Authorities have released the name of the man who died following a reported shootout with Bismarck police in the area of 2500 E Broadway on Monday morning. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Eric Hermanson, of Bismarck. Bismarck police also said the case is still […]
BISMARCK, ND
CBS Minnesota

Criminal Complaint Unsealed: Suspect, 14, Allegedly Returned To Lily Peters’ Body To ‘Hide Her Better’

Featured video is from May 5. Article originally published May 6. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — The teenager charged with killing a young Wisconsin girl allegedly returned to the body to “hide her better” after she was reported missing, according to the unsealed criminal complaint. On Friday, the criminal complaint was unsealed, but the identity of the 14-year-old boy accused in 10-year-old Lily Peters’ death has not been released. The boy, who has lived in Chippewa County his entire life, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree sexual assault, all felonies. Prosecutors say the boy confessed to investigators that...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Drug Possession#Violent Crime#Kfyr#Ups
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KX News

Police confirm deaths of 5 in Minnesota were murder-suicide

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say a man killed his aunt and uncle, two young cousins and their dog before killing himself at their home in Duluth. Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a news conference Thursday that 29-year-old Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad killed his relatives in their beds sometime Tuesday night, then shot […]
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
KX News

S.D. authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Boy, 14, Charged With Murdering, Raping Lily Peters; Bond Set At $1 Million

Originally published April 27 CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — A judge in western Wisconsin on Wednesday ordered that the boy arrested in the killing of Lily Peters be held on a $1 million cash bond after hearing that the teenage suspect allegedly admitted to killing and raping the 10-year-old girl. At an afternoon court hearing, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell presented the criminal complaint, identifying the suspect as 14-year-old boy and an eighth grader who’s lived in Chippewa County his entire life. The boy’s name was not released; he was referred to only as C.P.B. He appeared in court...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy