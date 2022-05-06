Beaumont country station gets new program director

Steve Rixx has been appointed program director for Cumulus Beaumont’s heritage country station 101.7 KAYD-FM. Rixx will also be heard on-air in afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on Cumulus Lake Charles, La., Country station KYKZ-FM (KYKZ-96). He will also be heard on Cumulus Abilene’s 99.7 KBCY-FM.

Rixx brings over 30 years of radio programming and on-air experience to his new roles. Rixx started his radio career in his hometown of Lufkin at Country stations KYKS-FM (KICKS 105) and KJCS-FM (103 The Bull) and at Lufkin Classic Rocker KTBQ (Q107). Rixx then moved to Houston Country station KILT-FM (100.3 The Bull), where he was on-air in middays and afternoons. Most recently, Rixx was Operations manager and program director for Country station 101.7 KSAM-FM and Classic Hits station KHVL (The Lake 94.1 and 104.9) in Huntsville.

“I’m excited to begin a new chapter with such an amazing company as Cumulus,” Rixx said. “Thanks to Elizabeth Blackstock for never giving up on me, as well as Greg Frey, Josh Holstead and Paula Divello for saying all the nice things. I can’t wait to get in the seat and do amazing local things in these great markets!”

Benny Fogleman of Livingston has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Trinity River Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on March 15, 2027. The authority oversees development and conservation of surface water resources of the Trinity River Basin.

Fogleman is an agency owner with Farmers Insurance Group and a mortgage loan originator with First Alliance Mortgage Co. He holds a Group One Life license and a Property and Casualty license with the state of Texas. He was recently elected as a director of the Livingston Lions Club, where he helps lead the eyeglasses program. Fogleman formerly served as the President of Livingston Rotary Club.

The Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center , a component of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, has announced the grand opening of the newly restored Hull-Daisetta Rotary Building .

Built by the Rotary Club of Hull-Daisetta, this is one of the first and only buildings constructed and owned by a Rotary club and one of several historic buildings preserved on the grounds of the Sam Houston Center. Constructed around 1930, it has recently been restored and will now be open to the public as a museum documenting the history of Southeast Texas Rotary clubs.

Chartered in 1926 when an oil boom was bringing people to the area, the Hull-Daisetta Rotary Club met in various locations around Hull for the first few years of its existence. A May 1932 article in The Rotarian described the building as “a log cabin, built, in part, by extra 50-cent fees at weekly luncheon sessions.” The building’s unusual six-sided structure mimics the design of the Rotary International symbol, the wheel. Perhaps in part because of the cozy home-like setting, with a fireplace and kitchenette, the local residents also used the cabin for celebrations and special events. After the club disbanded in 1982, ownership changed hands and the condition of the building deteriorated over time.

In 2006, the community set out on a mission to recover the building and preserve its legacy in a historical context. Several individuals and organizations worked to move the structure to its current site and support its renovation. Many of the artifacts featured in the exhibit were recovered from the original Hull-Daisetta Rotary Building and are on display along with archival materials from the Sam Houston Center’s collections. The restored structure creates the ideal setting to reflect upon the mission of Rotary to inspire friendship and improve communities.

