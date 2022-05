With a new season upon us, fashion campaigns are on a roll right now, and the latest came from JW Anderson over the weekend, starring Charli XCX modeling its newest Bumper Bag. This may come as no surprise for her dedicated angels, as the British pop star has become a rising fashion darling and has shown support for the London-based brand throughout the years. Charli’s stylish new gig also happens to drop while she embarks on her world tour and follows the launch of her newly opened Depop shop.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO