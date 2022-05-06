MERRILL FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLS

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from Lilac Ave in the Town of Wilton. According to the release, a 2-year-old was involved in a farm machinery accident where the child had been run over and was unresponsive. Responders arrived on scene and gave medical attention but unfortunately the child succumbed to their injuries. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

MONROE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO