ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

MERRILL FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLS

merrillfotonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury...

merrillfotonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Name of pedestrians killed in Sunday crash released, driver arrested

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
EAST PEORIA, IL
KX News

Dead suspect identified in Monday morning shootout on E Broadway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — UPDATE: May 3, 9:40 a.m. Authorities have released the name of the man who died following a reported shootout with Bismarck police in the area of 2500 E Broadway on Monday morning. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Eric Hermanson, of Bismarck. Bismarck police also said the case is still […]
BISMARCK, ND
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merrill, WI
Merrill, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

2-year-old dies in Monroe County farm accident

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from Lilac Ave in the Town of Wilton. According to the release, a 2-year-old was involved in a farm machinery accident where the child had been run over and was unresponsive. Responders arrived on scene and gave medical attention but unfortunately the child succumbed to their injuries. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Smoke Detector#Malfunction#Week Ending#Carbon Monoxide#Merrill Fire Department#Ems
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Fugitive taken into custody near Lake Delton following multi-county pursuit

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — Police officers took a fugitive into custody in the Lake Delton area Thursday afternoon following a pursuit across multiple counties, officials said. The Lake Delton Police Department said the fugitive is in custody and there is no danger to the public. Jennifer Fedie from the Wisconsin State Patrol said troopers and officers from other agencies were...
LAKE DELTON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBAY Green Bay

2-year-old killed by farming equipment in Wisconsin, sheriff’s office says

WILTON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A 2-year-old died Sunday following a farm machinery accident in Wisconsin, officials say. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were called to an address in the town of Wilton shortly before noon. The caller told dispatchers that the child had...
WILTON, WI
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck and trailer

A motorcyclist was killed when he crashed into a pickup truck's trailer in central Minnesota Friday. At about 5:57 p.m., the Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded on a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck pulling a trailer loaded with skid steer. The crash happened on County Road 2 east of 79th Avenue in Brockway Township, according to a release.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WSAW

2 injured following motorcycle crash in Wood County

PITTSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a motorcycle crash that happened Monday evening. Investigators said a man was operating the motorcycle when it crashed on Highway X south of Highway 54 in the township of Dexter. That location is southwest of Pittsville. A preliminary investigation shows the man lost control on a curve while driving south on Highway X.
WOOD COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy