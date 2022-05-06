ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

An Ode to Puerto Rican Summers: 8 Essential Tracks on Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

On May 6, Bad Bunny finally unveiled Un Verano Sin Ti , his long-awaited new studio album via Rimas Entertainment which navigates through summers in Puerto Rico with crashing ocean waves, breezy palm trees, and seagulls calling, interlaced in nearly all 23 tracks. Seemingly crafted at the beach in part with hitmakers Tainy and MAG, Bad Bunny describes this set as “special” and “emotional,” because it “it reflects all of my summers growing up,” he said on The View.

But beyond an ode to summers in Puerto Rico, Un Verano Sin Ti unites edgy EDM beats, hard-hitting perreos, and tons of Caribbean flavors: bomba, merengue, afrobeat, reggae, dembow. It’s home to lyrics about love, heartbreak, empowerment, and human rights — as heard in the Buscabulla-assisted “Andrea,” which according to the duo, “paints a portrait of a present-day young Puerto Rican woman and expresses her struggles without being condescending or preachy but complex and nuanced.”

Un Verano Sin Ti dropped with focus single “Moscow Mule,” a refreshing reggaeton track that perfectly sets the tone for the rest of the album. Below, listen to eight essential tracks recommended by Billboard Latin editors.

“Despues De La Playa”

For a minute straight, Bad Bunny sings over a slow, psychedelic beat about being adventurous and making plans after a beach day. Then “Despues De La Playa” transitions to a merengue ripiao, flaunting once more his artistic versatility. The fast-paced mambo-infused bop features a whole live band, making this the most energetic track on the album.

“Me Porto Bonito” featuring Chencho Corleone

The collaboration we never knew we needed: “Me Porto Bonito” unites Bunny’s deep vocals with Chencho’s signature high-pitched tones, in a song about a girl who’s elite and has no limits. But beyond its relatable lyrics, this saucy track can easily become a fan favorite because of its fusion of old-school and modern perreo.

“Titi Me Pregunto”

A surprising bachata melody that turns into an innovative dembow song, “Titi Me Pregunto” is about an f-boy who always gets asked by his aunt about his novia situation, and how she wants him to fall in love and settle down. When you least expect it, the song switches to a trap track with electric guitar riffs, making this the ultimate party anthem.

“Party” featuring Rauw Alejandro

Fusing reggaeton with Elena Rose’s captivating voice that keeps repeating “party,” this much-needed collaboration brings a different vibe to the album. Its raunchy lyrics talk about a girl who lives her sexuality with an open mind, and wraps with Dominican influencer Javis Germoso declaring, “ They are all saints when they talk about the sins of others.”

“Ojitos Lindos” featuring Bomba Estereo

Producer Tainy says “this song perfectly represents the album’s vibe,” and indeed, a mix of the trumpets, organ, and fresh beats with Li’s high vocals with Bad Bunny’s deep, slurred crooning will transport you through its lyrics. The song is about finding your twin soul and getting lost in “those pretty eyes,” and is the best of both worlds.

“Otro Atardecer” featuting The Marias

Vouching for his own Puerto Rican colleagues, Bad Bunny joins forces with Los Angeles-based duo The Marias (composed by Puerto Rican singer María Zardoya and L.A. native Josh Conway) on “Otro Atardecer.” The Spanglish bop steps away from urban and perfectly brings to life a chill, indie-pop gem that will have you in a trance.

“Un Coco”

Kicking off with un reggaeton viejo de marquesina , “Un Coco” immediately transitions to a soulful reggaeton about a man who is manifesting getting over his ex and needs a coconut to hit his head and erase his memory. “If I don’t forget you, I’m moving to Chile, Argentina, or El Salvador,” he chants.

“Me Fui de Vacaciones”

The Caribbean flavor, chill vibes and slow-hypnotic rhythms bring to life this feel-good reggae track about disconnecting and going on vacation. It’s a reflection on how sometimes it’s good to pause, relax and unwind, and always remember the good friendships and the things that we already have and might take for granted.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

From Free Tattoos to 50-Cent Beers: 5 Ways Bad Bunny Celebrated ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny is making the rounds with his new album, Un Verano Sin Ti, home to 23 Caribbean-infused tracks, making it the perfect summer soundtrack. Released on May 6 via Rimas Entertainment, Bunny’s fifth studio album became Spotify’s most streamed album of the year (so far). He was also named the most streamed artist globally in one day, with 183 million streams, a record previously held by Drake, with 176.8 million streams. In addition to breaking records, the artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio made sure he gave fans the ultimate experience. Various fan videos posted...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bad Bunny
Billboard

Drake Producer & OVO Sound Co-Founder Noah ’40’ Shebib Stars in New ‘Toronto Rising’ Mini-Documentary: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Two-time Grammy-winning producer Noah “40” Shebib is being celebrated in an all-new mini-documentary. Affectionately known as 40, the Canadian musician stars in a 14-minute documentary titled Toronto Rising, which premiered via YouTube on Monday (May 9) and was produced by Native Instruments. The project was filmed in 40’s Toronto hometown and details the origin of his long-lasting career. Directed by Alim Sabir, Toronto Rising also delves into the formation of 40’s epic relationship with Drake — with whom he co-founded their record label OVO Sound alongside Drake’s manager Oliver El-Khatib in 2012. “I’ve always considered myself a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#El Salvador#Rimas Entertainment#Mag#Un Verano Sin Ti#Puerto Rican
Billboard

T-Pain Announces Tidal Partnership & New Dial-In Tips Hotline That Gives Aspiring Artists ‘Everything You Want to Know’

Click here to read the full article. T-Pain is back with an all-new song, plus an exciting partnership with Tidal aimed at helping the next generation of artists.  In his upbeat party jam “That’s Just Tips,” which dropped April 29 via his Nappy Boy Entertainment label and Empire, the Tallahassee native details a “crazy weekend” he spent in Florida. The Nappy Boy Radio With T-Pain host premiered the single with a performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday (May 3). As part of his newly announced partnership with Tidal, T-Pain will launch a tips hotline, through which fans...
MUSIC
Billboard

Karol G Replaces Herself at No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs Chart With ‘Provenza’

Click here to read the full article. Karol G crosses off a new milestone achievement in her Billboard chart career as she becomes the first woman to replace herself at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart (dated May 14). “Provenza,” which debuted on the May 7 chart at No. 2, trades places with “Mamiii,” with Becky G. “Provenza” rallies to No. 1 thanks to its robust streaming activity: it takes top Stremaing Gainer honors, with a 25% gain to 13.7 million U.S. streams generated in the week ending May 5, according to Luminate, enough to secure its command on Latin Streaming...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Grupo Firme’s Eduin Caz Explains Why He Was Hospitalized in Mexico: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Eduin Caz was rushed to a hospital in Mexico over the weekend due to a chronic condition. The artist was taken to the emergency room after a Grupo Firme concert that took place Saturday (May 7) in Mexico City’s Foro Sol. After “erroneous information” leaked about him “suffering a heart attack” or “overdosing,” Caz — lead vocalist of Grupo Firme — took to an Instagram Live on Sunday to put rumors to rest and explain why he was hospitalized. During a nearly 10-minute video, Caz assured fans that he doesn’t do drugs and he only...
WORLD
Billboard

Future Sends All 16 Songs From ‘I Never Liked You’ Onto Billboard Hot 100

Click here to read the full article. Future charts all 16 from the standard edition of his new album I Never Liked You on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated May 14). The set soars in atop the Billboard 200 with 222,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate, the biggest one-week total for an album this year. The LP earns Future his eighth leader on the list. On the Hot 100, the album’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, leads Future’s haul as it blasts in at No. 1. Here’s a recap of Future’s entries on the latest Hot 100 (all debuts...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
EDM
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Argentina
Billboard

Future Earns Eighth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 With ‘I Never Liked You’

Click here to read the full article. Future earns his eighth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart as I Never Liked You debuts atop the list with the year’s largest week for any album. It earned 222,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending May 5, according to Luminate. That also marks Future’s largest week for a solo album, by units earned. His only album to post a bigger week was his collaborative set with Drake, What a Time to Be Alive, which bowed at No. 1 with 375,000 units in 2015. In total, I Never...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

‘American Idol’ Contestant Fritz Hager Tests Positive For COVID-19, Shines With Original Song

Click here to read the full article. Mother’s Day wasn’t all hugs and roses for two American Idol contestants on Sunday (May 8), as the final seven contestants were narrowed down to just five. Idol didn’t miss the opportunity to create a moment around every mom’s special day, as the Top 7 performed songs popularized on TikTok. Guest mentor Will.I.Am was on hand to lend advice to the remaining few, who are fighting for their survival in the competition and doing so in front of a live TV audience. One of the standouts was Fritz Hager, the 22-year-old Tyler, Texas, native, who...
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Camila Cabello Shares the Most ‘Freeing’ Aspect of Vulnerability & What She Loves Most About Her Latin Culture

Click here to read the full article. Step aside, [soccer player], Camila Cabello is next big soccer star to step on the field. UEFA and Pepsi announced on Monday (May 9) that the “Bam Bam” singer will headline this year’s UEFA Champions League final Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi. The performance is set to be a carnival-themed celebration, paying homage to Cabello’s Latin heritage. “My music, I always feel celebrates my heritage and my Cuban-Mexican heritage, so there’s going to be songs from Familia on there,” Cabello tells Billboard of the upcoming performance. “I can’t say much else, but I’m doing...
UEFA
Billboard

Diana Ross, Phoebe Bridgers & More Featured on the Jack Antonoff-Produced ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Soundtrack

Click here to read the full article. The minions are getting ready to take over. On Tuesday (May 10), the film franchise shared the stacked lineup of artists who are set to appear on Minions: The Rise of Gru movie soundtrack. The news was revealed in a vibrant, ’70s inspired video with instrumental music also fitting of the era. Diana Ross, Tame Impala, St. Vincent, H.E.R., Bleachers, Phoebe Bridgers, Kali Uchis, Thundercat, and Caroline Polachek are all set to be featured on the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, in addition to Weyes Blood, Brockhampton and more. Jack Antonoff produced the project. The Bleachers’...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Mary J. Blige Spotlights the ‘Strength of a Woman’ at Her Three-Day Inaugural Atlanta Festival

Click here to read the full article. Halfway through her sold-out concert on day 2 of the inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival in Atlanta, Mary J. Blige reminded fans why the moment meant so much. “This festival belongs to me, y’all,” noted an emotional Blige. Taking place on Mother’s Day weekend (May 6-8) and presented in partnership with Pepsi and Live Nation Urban, the festival borrowed its title from Blige’s 2017-released 13th studio album. In addition to three concerts — two of which were sold out — the event included a comedy night (May 6) and a daylong women’s empowerment...
ATLANTA, GA
Billboard

Ty Dolla $ign & Anitta to Headline Billboard MusicCon With Free Concerts

Click here to read the full article. Ty Dolla $ign and Anitta will headline the first-ever Billboard MusicCon with free concerts on Friday and Saturday night. The “Champions” rapper and Versions of Her singer are slated to take the stage at AREA15 in Las Vegas this weekend. The inaugural MusicCon will take place Friday (May 13) and Saturday (May 14) ahead of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (May 15). The conference will feature a packed schedule of panels, fan experiences and free live music events in the lead-up to Sunday’s BBMAs. While free, tickets for Ty Dolla $ign’s Saturday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Artists Without Labels Must Be the ‘CEO of Their Brand’ (Music Biz 2022)

Industry professionals discuss the role distributors, managers and digital marketers can play in building an independent artist's career without label support. One of the most significant byproducts of the streaming era has been the increasing number of ways that artists can make money outside the traditional record label system. But there’s often less attention paid to the actual ramifications of artists choosing to go that route — and the roles that distributors, managers, digital marketers and others play in filling that gap while using the data offered by digital service providers to help an artist succeed in whichever way they choose.
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy