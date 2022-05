Indie developer Aggro Crab unveiled its next game, a Dark Souls-inspired adventure called Another Crab’s Treasure, in which players will battle as a hermit crab trying to reclaim its shell, during Nintendo’s Indie World stream on Wednesday. In lieu of your standard seashell for bodily protection, however, that hermit crab will scavenge armor in the form of cans, cups, and whatever jetsam it can claim from the sea ... or from the corpses of its enemies.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO