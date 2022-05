The most preeminent occasion of the Australian fashion calendar has arrived, and along with the beginnings of their wet winter weather comes a host of great style. Kicking off on May 9, Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (AAFW) sees the Aussie style pack flock to Sydney’s Carriageworks for a glimpse of the new season designer collections. But while we traditionally look to the runway to set up and coming trends for the year, what’s become an event in and of itself is the surrounding street style.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO