Premier League

Chelsea target RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol transfer as Blues face losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

CHELSEA are plotting a transfer move for RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol to help fill the void left by departing duo Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The Blues are set to lose the defensive pair in June when their contracts expire after both snubbed new deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GnMgO_0fVD18AL00
Chelsea are set to make a move for RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol Credit: Getty

Now the Premier League giants are desperate for reinforcements and have identified several targets.

And Goal claims that they have earmarked Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

The Croatian international, 20, is reportedly “seen as a good option to play on the left side of a back three” for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

However, Chelsea are also keen on Sevilla's Jules Kounde, Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe and Atletico Madrid ace Jose Giminez.

They have been tracking the trio previously in the past - but now it has emerged that they have also scouted Gvardiol since he broke through the ranks at Dinamo Zagreb in his homeland.

The West London outfit have “sent scouts to watch him personally on at least two occasions” and they have continued to track his progress since from afar.

Any potential transfer depends on when the new owners take over from Roman Abramovich as takeover talks remain ongoing.

But Tuchel is hoping that it is completed so that he can bring in the two defensive additions he wants in the summer window.

Gvardiol, who has ten caps for his country, moved to Leipzig in 2020 but remained on loan with Dinamo last term.

But this season he has established himself in the Bundesliga side’s first-team and helped them to reach the Europa League semi-final before they were dumped out by Rangers.

And he has already outlined his ambition to play in England - although his dream was to head to Anfield instead of Stamford Bridge.

He admitted last year: “From a young age, I watched Liverpool games with my dad and I grew up with just them.

“When I took football more seriously, I started following them, and I definitely want the Premier League and Liverpool move one day.”

