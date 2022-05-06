ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russia publishes list of 'parallel imports' goods

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eq40X_0fVD0SSB00

(Reuters) - Russia published a detailed list of goods from foreign carmakers, technology companies and consumer brands on Friday that the government has included in a so-called “parallel imports” scheme aimed at shielding consumers from business isolation by the West.

Many global brands have halted sales in Russia in response to Moscow sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, while unprecedented Western sanctions have limited access to already strained global supply chains.

The government had announced in March it would allow the “parallel imports” system.

The mechanism allows a Russian company to buy goods from any company outside Russia, including from the country of the goods’ origin, that earlier purchased those goods legally, a source at the Russian trade ministry said on Friday, explaining the scheme.

The government list published in a document on Friday includes goods from all major foreign carmakers, technology companies such as Apple and Cisco, and a long list of fashion brands.

The document named the trademark holders to whom it said certain copyright provisions no longer apply. The list of goods ranged from car parts and construction materials to cosmetics, electrical equipment and textiles.

“Parallel import does not mean permission to import and circulate counterfeit goods in Russia - the products must be legally put into circulation from the country of import,” the trade ministry said in a statement.

“One of the principles of compiling the list was defending the interests of domestic consumers for products of those foreign companies that left the Russian market under the sanctions regime imposed by ‘unfriendly’ countries,” it said.

Parallel imports should not be seen as equal to grey imports as customs services will be paid and the shipments will be legal from Russia’s point of view, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at LockoInvest asset management and former chief economist at the state-run Russian Direct Investment Fund.

“The volume of imports will likely be lower than before the latest sanctions, as issues with logistics need resolving,” said Polevoy, adding that producers could impose restrictions to comply with sanctions and extra costs incurred would likely push prices up.

“The question is to what extent producers will be closing their eyes to the fact that their products will go to Russia.”

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Ukraine#Parallel Import#Russian
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Cisco
Country
Russia
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine ‘destroys Putin parade boat’ with laser-guided bomb off Snake Island

A Russian “parade boat” used by Vladimir Putin to inspect naval fleets has been destroyed, Ukraine’s armed forces has claimed.The Raptor-class patrol vessel was targeted by a laser-guided bomb dropped from a Ukraine-operated Bayraktar TB2 drone near Snake Island in the Black Sea on 8 May, the Ukrainian ministry of defence said.The Russian leader has used such a boat when carrying out fleet inspections in Sevastopol and St Petersburg. It has also been used for military exercises and speeches by the president.Similar attacks were reported by Ukraine’s armed forces in recent days including the destruction of a Serna-class landing craft...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

429K+
Followers
326K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy