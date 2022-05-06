ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nedrow, NY

Nedrow man, uncle identified as victims of hit and run in Town of Onondaga, deputies say

By JeanneTyler Moodee Lockman
 5 days ago

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 24-year-old Nedrow man and his uncle have been identified as the victims of a hit and run that occurred on Thursday on Meredith Avenue in the Town of Onondaga on...

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. -- Two pedestrians who were seriously injured in a hit and run in the town of Onondaga Thursday have been identified. Benjamin Berrios, 65, and Luis Berrios, 24, were walking on the 100 Block of Meredith Avenue when they were hit from behind by a white SUV, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said in a news release.
