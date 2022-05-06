'How dare you?': Mike Pence fires back at Kamala Harris - and uses her own words against her - in anti-abortion rights speech

Former Vice President Mike Pence fired back at his successor for remarks she made criticizing a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision as he spoke at an anti-abortion rights gala Thursday night.

Pence and his successor, current Vice President Kamala Harris, are on different sides of the abortion issue - and both were asked to speak at fundraisers this past week.

On Tuesday, Harris spoke at a Washington gala for Emily's List, an organization that seeks to elect pro-choice women to office.

At the gala, Harris slammed the conservative justices following the revelation that they were likely to overturn Roe v. Wade.

'Women in almost half the country could see their access to abortion severely limited,' if the draft opinion is adopted, Harris said, noting that in 13 states 'women would lose access to abortion immediately and outright.

'Those Republican leaders who are trying to weaponize the use of the law against women, well we say "How dare they? How dare they tell a woman what she can do and cannot do with her own body? How dare they?'

But on Thursday, as former Vice President Mike Pence headlined a gala for the Carolina Pregnancy Center in South Carolina - an 'independent, faith-based nonprofit organization' whose mission is to 'help women and families with pregnancy-related issues,' according to its website - he fought back.

'I say with the lives of 62 million unborn boys and girls ended in abortion since 1973, generations of mothers enduring heartbreaking and loss that can last a lifetime: Madame Vice President, how dare you?'

Both vice presidents' speeches come in the wake of a Politico report showing that the conservative Supreme Court majority that would put an end to the 50-year landmark abortion ruling giving women a constitutional right to terminate their pregnancies.

'Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,' Justice Samuel Alito writes in the opinion, which was penned back in February and has reportedly been circulated among the court members. 'We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,' he continues in the document, titled 'Opinion of the Court.'

'It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives.'

The authenticity of the draft decision was later confirmed by Chief Justice John Roberts, but it is not yet final until the court formally announces its decision in a case. That means the ruling could still be changed.

Following the revelation, liberal lawmakers vowed to fight the decision, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeting Monday night that Sen. Joe Manchin is preventing a vote on codifying abortion rights into law, while Sen. Bernie Sanders suggested ending the filibuster to get it passed.

And in the days since the decision was leaked pro-abortion rights activists have taken to the streets from the steps of the Supreme Court to New York City, Nevada, Texas and California to protest the draft decision.

Some protesters are now planning to send activists to the homes of the conservative justices, after an activist group called 'Ruth Sent Us' published the supposed addresses of Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts

'Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights,' the group's website reads. 'We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactic.'

A draft decision released by Politico Monday night shows that the conservative Supreme Court majority is set to overturn Roe v. Wade

Justice Samuel Alito wrote the draft decision, calling Roe 'egregiously wrong from the start'

Meanwhile, tall fencing was erected around the Supreme Court on Wednesday evening amid growing clashes between pro- and anti-abortion groups.

And although D.C. is ground zero for the demonstrations, law enforcement authorities across the country are preparing for possible violence and civil unrest.

A February situational awareness bulletin from the Colorado Information Analysis Center warns challenges to Roe v. Wade could lead to unrest and violent incidents.

'Law enforcement and public safety officials should anticipate an increase in abortion-related events, rallies, and protests with the potential for violence and criminal activity, particularly leading up to and directly following the Supreme Court's decision in the Mississippi case,' the bulletin noted.

A decision on the Mississippi case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization is expected by June.

For years the FBI has tracked extremists on both sides of the abortion issue.

The bureau's Domestic Terrorism Reference Guide on Abortion-Related Extremists was widely circulated in November 2021 and looks at the threats stemming from both sides of the heated argument.

'Abortion-related violent extremists seek to further their pro-life or pro-choice ideologies through the threat or use of force or violence against individuals or facilities which provide services in opposition of their beliefs,' the guide notes.

It adds: 'Pro-life extremists believe force or violence is necessary to save the lives of the unborn. Pro-choice extremists believe it is their moral duty to protect those who provide or receive reproductive health care services.'

Pro-abortion rights protests continued outside the Supreme Court on Thursday

There have been growing clashes between pro- and anti-abortion groups outside the Supreme Court as the protests continued

There were also protests throughout the country, like this one at the Utah State Capitol

Tall fencing was outside the Supreme Court as the protests continued

And while Republicans are pleased with the content of the draft opinion, they are furious over the leak, with Chief Justice John Roberts sounding off about it in a private meeting Thursday, calling it 'absolutely appalling.'

Roberts, in remarks to judges and lawyers in Atlanta first reported by CNN, underscored that he hoped 'one bad apple' would not change 'people's perception' of the high court.

He called the 'person' or 'people' who leaked the document 'foolish' if they thought it would sway votes on the court.

He had earlier announced an investigation into the source of the 'betrayal,' announcing Tuesday: 'I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak.'

The chief justice decried the leak as an 'egregious breach' and an 'affront to the court.'

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz claimed on FOX News that the Supreme Court leak is the doing of an individual 'woke left-wing twit'

Texas Senator Ted Cruz, meanwhile, claims the Supreme Court leak is the doing of an individual 'woke left-wing twit' and claims the person responsible for the chaos unleashed in America on Monday evening should be disbarred and put in jail.

'In over 200 years of our nation's history, that has never happened,' he told Fox Primetime host Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday.

'And there was one woke little left-wing twit who decided, to hell with his or her obligations to the justice they work for, to hell with their obligations to the court, to hell with their obligations to the rule of law, that they would instead try to sneak it out in order to put political pressure on the justices and intimidate them into changing their votes,' he added.

Cruz, after graduating from Harvard Law School in 1995, clerked for Judge J. Michael Luttig of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and then for the Supreme Court's Chief Justice at the time William Rehnquist from 1996 to 1997.

He told Fox News on Wednesday that it's 'difficult to overstate how destructive this is to the Supreme Court.'

Trump administration Attorney General Bill Barr on Wednesday called the act of leaking a bombshell Supreme Court memo an 'unforgivable sin.'

Republicans argue that the leak has destroyed the sanctity of the Supreme Court, which for most of its history has remained free of political influence and partisan bickering that is more common in the executive and legislative branches.

'We're going to find this person, and when they're found, they're going to be fired on the spot, they will be disbarred if they're a member of the bar, or they will never be admitted to the bar to be a lawyer, and to the extent that they've broken criminal laws, they need to be prosecuted and sent to jail,' Cruz said.