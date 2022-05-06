ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in San Jose Kidnapping Had Previously Been Deported 3 Times

By Damian Trujillo
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe key suspect in last week's kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby boy in San Jose had previously been deported to El Salvador three times, NBC Bay Area has learned. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told NBC Bay Area that 43-year-old Yesenia Ramirez had been deported once in 2018 and twice...

