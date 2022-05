Originally published on May 9 CENTER CITY, Minn. (WCCO) — Storms pulled through Minnesota in two rounds Monday, bringing with them large hail and strong wind gusts. The southern end of Chisago County was hit the hardest, with downed power lines, uprooted trees and ripped-up sheds left in the storm’s wake. Straight-line winds came through the northeastern lake towns of Center City, Shafer and Lindstrom at about 10:30 a.m., uprooting giant trees across the area. When the storm came through, the winds came right over South Center Lake. A giant, red Adirondack chair — a photo op spot for people who drive through...

CENTER CITY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO