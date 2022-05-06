ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Samuels dead: YouTube star and ‘love guru’ suffered chest pain and ‘fell onto woman he was spending night with

By Chris Bradford, Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

YOUTUBER and self-proclaimed love guru Kevin Samuels has passed away at 56 after he experienced chest pain and fell on top of a woman he was spending the night with, reports claim.

Samuels' mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, confirmed the star's passing to NBC on Friday after rumors of his death spread on social media on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TpbUy_0fVCyu0v00
Controversial YouTuber Kevin Samuels has died, his mother confirms Credit: instagraM/kevinrsamuels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G3FZm_0fVCyu0v00
Samuels' death comes after he experienced chest pain, a police report claims Credit: instagraM/kevinrsamuels

His mother declined to provide details about his death; however, according to an incident report by the Atlanta Police Department, first responders responded to a 911 call at Samuels' apartment after he experienced chest pain.

A woman, who was spending the night with Samuels, called 911 after the Youtuber fell on top of her.

Medical officials found Samuels unresponsive on the floor of his apartment, the report states.

After EMS officials performed CPR on Samuels, he was transported to Piedmont Hospital for evaluation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BaMYq_0fVCyu0v00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YZxXB_0fVCyu0v00

The YouTuber's mother told NBC she found out about her son's death on social media.

"That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn't even know. I hadn't even been notified," she told the outlet on Friday.

"All I'm doing is requesting that people pray for us."

Melanie King, who claims to be a close friend of self-proclaimed relationship guru Samuels, revealed on Thursday she got “family confirmation” that he had passed away.

She told music star F.C The Truth: “This is 100 percent."

Both the APD and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said they could not confirm or deny any information regarding Samuels' death.

Unverified reports shared on social media claim the star suffered a cardiac arrest, but these have not been confirmed.

But, fans paid tribute to the consultant and influencer as rumors swirled online.

Influencer Sabrina Paterson said: “Prayers I pray this isn’t true.”

American TV personality Phaedra Parks posted two praying emojis alongside a love heart.

Canadian YouTuber LaToya Forever said: “No just no.”

And, singer-songwriter Sy Ari da Kid posted: “Nah OG don’t leave that soon brother. Keep killin.”

Samuels's most recent post on Instagram was a 94-minute clip titled: “Modern Women are a Party of One,” which he shared on Wednesday.

The video was the last clip uploaded to his YouTube page.

Samuels has been slammed for making misogynistic comments in the past.

He sparked outrage after claiming unmarried women over 35 years old are considered to be “leftover women”.

His Facebook profile hasn't been updated since Tuesday.

Samuels is referred to as a “lifestyle consultant” online.

He has over a million followers on Instagram, over 80,000 on TikTok, 1.4million YouTube subscribers, and more than 250,000 followers on Facebook.

Samuels shared a tweet that contained a link to an Instagram post on April 29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fonoh_0fVCyu0v00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jlnO6_0fVCyu0v00

The pinned tweet on his profile dates back to April 20, 2016, and says: "You'll never outperform your belief systems."

The US Sun has approached Kevin Samuels' team for comment.

