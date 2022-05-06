ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia man convicted in 2021 double-homicide

By Samantha McDaniel-Ogletree
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326L0t_0fVCyn5400
A house at 140 S. East St. in Virginia was the scene of a shooting that left two women dead and a man injured in January 2021. (Darren Iozia/Journal-Courier)

VIRGINIA — A Cass County jury returned guilty verdicts Thursday against a Virginia man charged in a January 2021 double-homicide.

Robert D. Harris, 72, of Virginia was found guilty on six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the shooting deaths of Kathleen G. Wzientek, 68, and Brenda G. Crum, 64.

Deputies were called about 1 p.m. Jan. 10, 2021, to 140 S. East St., where Crum and Wzientek were pronounced dead at the scene. Harris was arrested that afternoon in rural Morgan County.

David Miller, 47, of Virginia, who was shot in the head during the incident, testified during the four-day trial. The jury also heard testimony from Harris's daughter and brother and law enforcement officials.

It took jurors about three hours to reach a decision, Cass County State's Attorney Craig Miller said.

Craig Miller said the state determined Harris tried to shoot David Miller, who is Wzientek’s son, and then went down a hallway to Wzientek’s bedroom, shooting her three times in the back of her head. Crum was shot six times.

According to testimony, Wzientek had ended an on-again, off-again relationship with Harris the day before the shootings.

"I am happy with the result for the families," Craig Miller said. "There are no winners in a murder case. The families lost a mother, grandmother and sister. I hope the result can bring some sense of closure, even if only a small amount, for the families of Kathleen, Brenda and David."

Harris is facing life in prison. He faces an additional six to 30 years on the attempted murder charge.

