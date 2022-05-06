National Day of Prayer 2022

A writer friend of my wife came to our house the other day to speak at a ladies luncheon. The topic of a positive attitude and how it shapes our lives let the proud grandmother tell the ladies about her granddaughter. The child was born with multiple physical challenges in her feet, legs and hands. She suffered through numerous surgeries, breaks, therapies and challenges. What God didn’t give her physically, He doubled her portion in a great attitude and positive outlook. She continues to defy all odds and add abilities bordering on the miraculous. One day at the playground a little boy told her had been stung by a bee. Empathetically she said, “I know that must have hurt. I’ve never had anything bad like that happen to me.” Now, complaining, what were you saying about your arthritis??

