ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

National Day of Prayer 2022

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

National Day of Prayer was recognized in Sulphur Springs last night on the court house steps in Celebration Plaza. Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom welcomed the crowd and gave out thanks to those who helped to make the event possible. He...

frontporchnewstexas.com

Comments / 0

Related
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Kids Kingdom rehabilitation 2022

Over the weekend of April 24, 2022, Hopkins County Adult Leadership along with countless volunteers completed a complete rehabilitation of Mary Bonham’s Kids Kingdom. More than 60 SSHS students contributed on Friday, and about the same number of Clayton Homes volunteers contributed on Saturday. The group went through almost...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Meal A Day Menu for May 9 – May 13

Meal A Day for May 2 – May 6 (next week). To sign up for Meal A Day call 903-885-1661 or email mealaday@yahoo.com. NOTE: Meal A Day is in need of volunteers. “If anyone is looking for a place to volunteer in your community I wish you would consider helping with the cooking at Meal A Day,” said senior center director Karon Weatherman. “We are so short handed right now.”
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Hopkins County, TX
Society
Sulphur Springs, TX
Government
Sulphur Springs, TX
Society
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Hopkins County, TX
Government
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Preston Trail Community Church closes in McKinney

The McKinney location of Preston Trail Community Church permanently closed in April. The church was located at 1611 Wilmeth Road. While the McKinney location closed, the Frisco campus of the church remains open. It is located at 8055 Independence Parkway. The nondenominational Christian church offers services in person and online and has age-appropriate programming for birth through high school. 972-668-1244. www.prestontrail.org.
MCKINNEY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Perspective

A writer friend of my wife came to our house the other day to speak at a ladies luncheon. The topic of a positive attitude and how it shapes our lives let the proud grandmother tell the ladies about her granddaughter. The child was born with multiple physical challenges in her feet, legs and hands. She suffered through numerous surgeries, breaks, therapies and challenges. What God didn’t give her physically, He doubled her portion in a great attitude and positive outlook. She continues to defy all odds and add abilities bordering on the miraculous. One day at the playground a little boy told her had been stung by a bee. Empathetically she said, “I know that must have hurt. I’ve never had anything bad like that happen to me.” Now, complaining, what were you saying about your arthritis??
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Day Of Prayer#Religion#Colossians
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Fairs, Festivals, and Events Certified Judges Training by Johanna Hicks

While providing an individual with my business card recently, I contemplated the Vision and Mission of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Our vision is “Helping Texans Better Their Lives” and our mission is “Through the application of science-based knowledge, we create high-quality, relevant continuing education that encourages lasting and effective change.” Texas A&M AgriLife Extension provides workshops, program series, single educational programs, educational conferences, field days, 4-H events, tours, newsletters, and much more. If you have not visited our office, we welcome you!
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

History of St. Phillips

Mission established in 1878. Until the time of John Hines, Bishop Alexander Charles Garrett was elderly and only presiding bishop of the American communion who had come to Texas. On April 12, 1875 Bishop Garrett described in his diary a visit to Sulphur Springs as a rich and lovely country...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

STEAM SS Tourism Posters

The STEAM Class (Digital Communication in the 21st Century) taught by Bryan Cole at Sulphur Springs Middle School was tasked with the responsibility of making a video and a poster highlighting the excellent qualities of Sulphur Springs, Texas. Posters must include an original slogan and a pleasant aesthetic by drawing the attention of the viewer.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Canning, pickling and preserving by Johanna Hicks

Many home gardens have been planted and questions have been received by our office on preserving the harvest. A great resource for home food preservation comes from my colleagues at the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service. They have published a book called “So Easy to Preserve,” which covers not only the basics of water bath canning and pressure canning, but also recipes for canned products, pickled products, spreads and syrups, freezing, and drying foods to preserve them. If you are interested in learning more, contact the Hopkins County Extension Office at 903-885-3443, and I’ll provide you with information. We also have a few printed publications in our office available to anyone interested.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

8 Ways Sulphur Springs Resembles a Bavarian Village

In an un-airconditioned hospital room at the Klinik of Bad Windsheim, Germany, my husband, Vince, and I greeted our first born son. We arrived for the scheduled c-section to a building that stood only blocks from a shady local park, Kurpark, which mostly consisted of wooded paths connected by lush patches of grass. At the time, Vince was stationed at a nearby military base as a Warrant Officer in the Army.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy