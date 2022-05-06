Donald Trump rally LIVE news – Dr Oz receives support in Senate race from former President at Pennsylvania event TODAY

FORMER President Donald Trump is holding another Save America rally TONIGHT in Pennsylvania.

The event, in support of GOP US Senate candidate and TV personality Dr Mehmet Oz, is being held in Greensburg, Pennsylvania today at 8pm ET.

Trump announced he was endorsing Oz in April 2022 and told USA Today that Pennsylvania has "a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known" candidate.

The rally will welcome speakers including Pennsylvania congressmen John Joyce, Mike Kelly, and Jim Bognet, as well as the CEO of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, and Dinesh D'Souza, a political commentator and director of the documentary 2,000 Mules.

It comes after another rally the former Apprentice host held on May 1, 2022, when Trump headed to Nebraska to hold a Save America rally at the I-80 speedway near Greenwood.

Will Donald Trump run for President in 2024?

Trump has teased another presidential run but has not confirmed he’ll be campaigning in 2024.

Trump hinted at another possible presidential run in a Thanksgiving message in November 2021.

“A very interesting time in our Country, but do not worry, we will be great again – and we will all do it together,” the former president said in a statement.

“America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations of greatness are counting on us. Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future lies ahead!” he added.

Watching the rally

For those who want to watch the Save America rally from the comfort of their own home, they can tune in to Fox Nation for a live broadcast tonight.

Trump is expected to speak around 8pm ET.

Trump’s NY Attorney General lawsuit, part three

"The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its business dealings and now Donald Trump and his namesake company have filed a lawsuit as an attempted collateral attack on that investigation," the statement read.

James wrote the "investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump."

Trump’s NY Attorney General lawsuit, continued

The lawsuit alleges, “Letitia James is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent."

Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, added, “By filing this lawsuit, we intend to not only hold her accountable for her blatant constitutional violations but to stop her bitter crusade to punish her political opponent in its tracks.”

James also released a statement regarding the lawsuit.

Trump's NY Attorney General lawsuit

In January 2022, Donald Trump canceled a press conference he had planned to hold in Florida on the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

In a statement released, Trump stated that he would rather air his issues at a rally scheduled for a later date.

“In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media," Trump wrote.

He added, "I am canceling the January 6th Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, and instead will discuss many of those important topics at my rally on Saturday, January 15th, in Arizona."

Trump had also filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

What has Trump said about TRUTH Social?

On October 20, 2021, Trump announced the launch of his own social media platform, called TRUTH Social.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American president has been silenced,” Trump said in a statement regarding his social media ban that was put into place following the January 6 Capitol Riots.

Other recent Trump rallies, part three

Trump's stop in North Carolina came just days after he was seen in Michigan supporting Matt DePerno, a Kalamazoo attorney and candidate for attorney general, and Kristina Karamo, a candidate for secretary of state.

Other recent Trump rallies, continued

On April 23, Trump headed to Ohio for a rally at Delaware County Fairgrounds and he went to North Carolina on April 9 as part of his Save America events.

He endorsed Republican candidates for Congress ahead of the upcoming 2022 elections as well as showed his support for Ted Budd, who is running to replace Senator Richard Burr in the Senate.

The event started at 4pm EST and was held at the Farm at 96, just 30 miles southeast of Raleigh.

What other rallies has Trump held?

Tickets to the Trump rally

Tickets to the event can be purchased on Trump's website on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The number of tickets each person can order is a maximum of two per mobile number, the site noted.

Where is the rally?

Who is Dr Oz running against?

Dr Oz is going up against hedge fund CEO David McCormick, who is also running as a Republican, and the two are nearly tied according to public surveys.

What has Dr Oz said about Trump?

Speaking about Trump's endorsement at a campaign event in April, Dr Oz said, "President Trump endorsed me over David McCormick because I’m a conservative outsider who is tough on China, and I’m the most likely candidate to beat the Democrats in the general election this fall."

He later added, “President Trump’s support has had a big impact and I’m excited about getting our message out over the final two weeks of the campaign.”

