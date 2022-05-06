ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Anyone for badminton? Prince William takes to the court as he pays a visit to Sports Key in Birmingham

By Latoya Gayle For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The Duke of Cambridge showed he's a good sport today as he joined in a game of badminton during a visit to a not-for-profit organisation at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Prince William, 39, cut a smart casual look in a blue stripe shirt and navy suit as he met with members of Sports Key, who provide sporting opportunities for disadvantaged young people.

He was greeted by Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, John Crabtree, and his wife Diana, as well as those who've benefitted from the opportunity to improve their wellbeing as a result of the organisation.

Today's outing comes just hours after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to social media to wish nephew Archie a happy third birthday in a post including a family portrait taken in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5GSt_0fVCxKdu00
Prince William (pictured) played a game of badminton during his visit to Sports Key at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Friday
The Duke of Cambridge appeared in good spirits as he met with those who benefit from the not-for-profit sporting organisation and volunteers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IwRzQ_0fVCxKdu00
William, 39, was greeted by Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, John Crabtree, and his wife Diana at Alexander Stadium

Prince William appeared impassioned as he spoke with those in attendance and smiled broadly while shaking hands with volunteers and staff.

He was spotted getting involved in playing badminton as crowds watched on from around the court.

According to Birmingham Live, the royal joked that the other team needing a handicap next time.

The father-of-three went on to explore the Sports Key facilities which provide an opportunity to build, skills and cohesion for the local community and especially those from low socio-economic backgrounds.

The not-for-profit organisation boasts about having the ability to connect the diverse communities in Birmingham, with sports including football, badminton, netball, boxercise and cycling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nRavs_0fVCxKdu00
Prince William, who has represented the Royal Family at sporting events in the past, appeared impassioned as he arrived
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BaPgF_0fVCxKdu00
The Duke of Cambridge was given the opportunity to learn about the facilities available to young people who might otherwise struggle to access Commonweal Games opportunities 

Sports Key are a United By Birmingham 2022 partner and are also one of the organisations that are delivering the Birmingham Commonwealth Games' Gen22 project, the flagship Games project that engages young people who might otherwise struggle to access Games-related opportunities.

The association with the Games has allowed Sports Key to deliver more sessions for young people and offer more paid hours to their staff.

The Duke of Cambridge was able to see their work in action, while meeting co-directors Jaevon Nicely, Daniel Allen and Jermaine Pitterson to understand the role they play in the community and how partnering with the Games is helping to amplify their work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02TVun_0fVCxKdu00
Prince William joked about the other team during his match at Sports Key, Alexander Stadium in Birmingham 

He has represented the Royal Family at many sporting events, including the The Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow in 2014 and the The Tour de France Grand Depart in Yorkshire.

In his role as Vice-Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, William took an active role in supporting the 2015 England Rugby World Cup.

Blondel Cluff CBE who Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund said it was a 'pleasure' to have the Duke of Cambridge visit Sports Key today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXpRG_0fVCxKdu00
Blondel Cluff CBE said it was a 'pleasure' to have the Duke of Cambridge attend the event and to be able to see how the projects are benefitting lives
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39GKu7_0fVCxKdu00
This Instagram story, shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, featured a family portrait taken at Archie's Christening in July 2019, and was shared by the couple last year, as they sent greetings to their nephew 

Blondel said: 'It has been fantastic to see the huge difference these projects are having on young people's lives, supporting those who are not in education, employment or training to learn new skills so they can access job opportunities in the future, including those generated by the Commonwealth Games.

'Thanks to National Lottery players, these groups are delivering vital work in their communities that have a lasting impact and benefit to the UK as a whole.'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Instagram earlier to share a large family photograph taken at Archie's Christening, featuring Meghan's mother Doria Ragland as well as Princess Diana's sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

It is not yet known whether the toddler will have a chance to meet his extended family at the Queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations, as the Sussexes have yet to confirm whether they will attend.

The significant occasion will take a place a month before the Commonwealth Games.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Doria Ragland
Person
Lady Sarah Mccorquodale
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Nick Cave's son Jethro Lazenby dies aged 30 two days after prison release - seven years after the singer's other son Arthur died in LSD-fuelled clifftop fall in Brighton

Nick Cave's son Jethro Lazenby has died aged 30, the musician said today - seven years after the star's 15-year-old son Arthur fell to his death from a cliff in Brighton. Jethro, who lived in Melbourne, had been released from prison on bail two days before he died, having been jailed for kneeing his mother in the face during a row over cigarettes - leaving her 'bruised and bleeding'.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Badminton#Rugby World Cup#British Royal Family#Uk#Sports Key#Navy#Birmingham Live#Boxercise#Cy
Daily Mail

Kate Middleton is elegant as she arrives in Scotland

Kate Middleton showed off her motherly side as she cuddled a baby during storytime at a Glasgow school today as she joined Prince William on a two day whirlwind tour of Scotland. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, cut a stylish figure as she visited St John's Primary School in Port...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He's alright our Nat': Liam Gallagher's daughter Molly Moorish confirms romance with Liverpool footballer Nathaniel Phillips... but her dad is not a Reds fan

Liam Gallagher's daughter Molly Moorish has confirmed she is dating Liverpool footballer Nathaniel Phillips with a sweet Instagram snap. Molly showed her support for Nathaniel on Saturday, cosying up to the star footballer, who is currently on loan from Liverpool, on the pitch after he helped Bournemouth get promoted to the Premier League.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Is this the death knell for Britain's historic street names? Fears woke campaigners will push through bids to remove signs after communities are handed vote on their future - but government hopes new bill will protect local heritage

Changing street names with links to the UK's colonial past will be put to a local vote under Michael Gove's planning reforms to fight back against frenzied campaigning from woke groups to ‘cancel’ major figures in British history. The Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, which was in yesterday's...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Former Aston Villa, Manchester United and Leicester City player Colin Gibson reveals he has dementia at the age of 62 and hopes to raise awareness after choosing to go public

Former Aston Villa, Manchester United and Leicester City footballer Colin Gibson today announces that he has dementia at 62, saying he no longer wants to hide his condition and hopes it helps others. Ahead of the 40-year anniversary of Villa's 1982 European Cup triumph, Colin, with the support of his...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Prince William fears Harry will use conversations they have during the Platinum Jubilee weekend as material for his Netflix shows, sources say

Prince William is worried that conversations he has with Prince Harry during Jubilee celebrations may be used in his Netflix documentaries, sources have said. The Duke of Cambridge, 40, is 'wary' about his brother's decision to join the weekend celebrations with wife Meghan, 40, and their children Alfie, three, and Lilibet, 11 months, a source said.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Hunters star Jonno Davies confirms he'll be playing a younger incarnation of Robbie Williams in his upcoming biopic - after the singer revealed he's playing himself in the film

Hunters star Jonno Davies is set to play a younger incarnation of Robbie Williams in an upcoming musical biopic about the singer. The actor, 29, who has also appeared in series such as Casualty and Holby City, took to Twitter to confirm he'd be playing the iconic singer alongside a star-studded cast that included Steve Pemberton and Alison Steadman in Better Man.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Actor Griff Rhys Jones joins locals in fight to save Britain's oldest beach huts which sell for £88,000 and were built in the 1880s - from being torn down and removed from promenade

Griff Rhys Jones has joined local residents in a fight to save Britain's oldest beach huts from being torn down and removed from the promenade by the council. The 68-year-old actor has weighed in on the 'David versus Goliath' dispute over the location of the Victorian-era cabins, which date back to the 1880s and sell for £88,000 each in Felixstowe.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Britain's biggest ever lottery winner comes forward to claim £184M EuroMillions jackpot... as Brits joke 'they can afford to put the heating on now' amid soaring food and energy bills

Britain's biggest ever lottery winner has come forward to claim the £184million EuroMillions jackpot as others joke 'they can afford to put the heating on now' amid the cost of living crisis. One lucky player somewhere in the UK matched all seven EuroMillions numbers and became the country's biggest...
LOTTERY
Daily Mail

Washout before the sun's out! Heavy rain will sweep across Britain today before mini-heatwave sees temperatures steadily rising to 25C by the weekend

Heavy showers are sweeping across Britain today before a mini-heatwave is set to turn the island into a summer paradise by the weekend. Forecasters say that some parts of England and Wales will have heavy rain today while further showers will be in the north of the UK before Friday, Saturday and Sunday turns largely dry.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Bringing Mother Teresa to the white-hot heat of a relegation battle

With his Leeds side in the relegation zone and just three games remaining, Jesse Marsch needs all the help he can get to keep them up. The excitable American has proved a welcome addition to the Premier League since stepping into the extremely big boots vacated by the saintly Marcelo Bielsa and has now revealed he would be calling on the combined forces of luminaries such as Mahatma Gandhi and JFK in a bid to motivate his players for their crucial ding-dong against Chelsea at Elland Road.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

356K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy