Anyone for badminton? Prince William takes to the court as he pays a visit to Sports Key in Birmingham

The Duke of Cambridge showed he's a good sport today as he joined in a game of badminton during a visit to a not-for-profit organisation at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Prince William, 39, cut a smart casual look in a blue stripe shirt and navy suit as he met with members of Sports Key, who provide sporting opportunities for disadvantaged young people.

He was greeted by Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, John Crabtree, and his wife Diana, as well as those who've benefitted from the opportunity to improve their wellbeing as a result of the organisation.

Today's outing comes just hours after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to social media to wish nephew Archie a happy third birthday in a post including a family portrait taken in 2019.

Prince William appeared impassioned as he spoke with those in attendance and smiled broadly while shaking hands with volunteers and staff.

He was spotted getting involved in playing badminton as crowds watched on from around the court.

According to Birmingham Live, the royal joked that the other team needing a handicap next time.

The father-of-three went on to explore the Sports Key facilities which provide an opportunity to build, skills and cohesion for the local community and especially those from low socio-economic backgrounds.

The not-for-profit organisation boasts about having the ability to connect the diverse communities in Birmingham, with sports including football, badminton, netball, boxercise and cycling.

Sports Key are a United By Birmingham 2022 partner and are also one of the organisations that are delivering the Birmingham Commonwealth Games' Gen22 project, the flagship Games project that engages young people who might otherwise struggle to access Games-related opportunities.

The association with the Games has allowed Sports Key to deliver more sessions for young people and offer more paid hours to their staff.

The Duke of Cambridge was able to see their work in action, while meeting co-directors Jaevon Nicely, Daniel Allen and Jermaine Pitterson to understand the role they play in the community and how partnering with the Games is helping to amplify their work.

He has represented the Royal Family at many sporting events, including the The Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow in 2014 and the The Tour de France Grand Depart in Yorkshire.

In his role as Vice-Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, William took an active role in supporting the 2015 England Rugby World Cup.

Blondel Cluff CBE who Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund said it was a 'pleasure' to have the Duke of Cambridge visit Sports Key today.

Blondel said: 'It has been fantastic to see the huge difference these projects are having on young people's lives, supporting those who are not in education, employment or training to learn new skills so they can access job opportunities in the future, including those generated by the Commonwealth Games.

'Thanks to National Lottery players, these groups are delivering vital work in their communities that have a lasting impact and benefit to the UK as a whole.'

The significant occasion will take a place a month before the Commonwealth Games.