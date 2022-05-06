ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Planning an upcoming vacation? Here’s everything you need to know about the summer season!

By Sandrina Rodrigues, Senior Digital Producer
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7dnq_0fVCxG7000

If you’re planning an upcoming vacation this summer, it’s important to be prepared.

"...I think this year, the person that plans in advance, who maybe puts aside a little bit more money, will probably have a better time," says Pauline Frommer, the editorial director of Frommer's Travel Guides.

We compiled a few important tips to prepare you for your trip this year:

Do you need to get a COVID-19 test before getting on an airplane or going on a cruise?

The U.S. requires a negative COVID-19 test or documentation of recovery for all incoming international travelers, including U.S. citizens. Many European countries have the same or similar requirements.

When going on a cruise, testing requirements vary by port of departure and your age group. Check with the cruise line to see what the latest requirements are.

Something else to check is what COVID-19 tests are approved by your airline, cruise line and destination.

Traveling with children? Check what the testing requirements are for them.

Canada, for example, says unvaccinated children aged five to 11 traveling with a fully vaccinated adult will no longer need a COVID-19 test to enter the country. Pre-entry tests will still be needed for partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travelers over the age of 12 who are eligible to travel to Canada.

CLICK HERE for specific requirements for international destinations.

Do you need to wear a mask?

A ruling by a federal judge in April ended - at least for now - the requirement that people wear masks on domestic flights, at most U.S. airports, planes and public transportation. If you're flying internationally, whether face coverings are required is dependent upon the arrival country's mask requirements.

CLICK HERE for specific requirements for international destinations.

Should you get travel insurance if you're traveling abroad?

Frommer says yes!

"If you get tested, and you're positive for COVID, you're stuck where you are," Frommer says.

She says that 95% of travel policies will cover expenses if you have to stay somewhere.

What happens if you get COVID-19 while traveling?

Depending on your destination, it could result in an unexpected change in plans, such as being required to stay isolated in a hotel. It's why the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you have backup plans ready if you're traveling abroad. You might have to stay longer than planned if you test positive. Here’s how to prepare ahead of your vacation.

How can you find airline deals?

In a study, Frommer's Travel Guides found that Skyscanner.com was consistent in finding the lowest prices.

Flexibility is important when looking for deals. Frommer says that looking at alternate airports, could be a way to save.

How is the decreased workforce affecting travel this year?

In a survey, 96% of hotel operators said they are trying to hire, yet are struggling to fill open positions.

You might notice that daily housekeeping is disappearing at hotels.

If you are planning a destination wedding, many resorts are telling would-be brides and grooms that they can only accommodate 60 people, instead of 120, for example.

"Yes, pack your patience," says Frommer

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
U.S. POLITICS
News 12

Police: Child abducted in Salem City found safe; suspect arrested

Police have arrested a woman accused of abducting a 4-year-old boy in South Jersey. Authorities say that Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez took the boy from the Harvest Point Apartments in Salem City on Monday afternoon. She was seen driving away in a black Ford Fusion. Police say that the child, identified as...
SALEM, NJ
Apartment Therapy

Dreaming of Moving to Bali? Here’s What to Know If You’re American

Even if you’ve never visited Bali, you may be familiar with its laid-back vibe. Known for its ancient temples, lush rainforests, and vast coastline, this Indonesian island beckons folks from far away to experience the action of premium surfing or the relaxation of a spiritual retreat. Although some enjoy...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Need To Know#Vacation#Everything You Need#Frommer S Travel Guides#European
News 12

VIDEO: Police arrest woman selling mangoes in Brooklyn subway station

The NYPD arrested a woman selling mangoes at the Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn in late April. Police say the mango vendor was issued a summons on April 5 and that she refused to stop vending at the location after multiple warnings. She was also issued a summons for unlicensed vending back on April 29 and was released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
News 12

Prosecutor: Remains of human fetus found inside Wayne home

Law enforcement officials in Passaic County are investigating an incident where the remains of a human fetus were found in the basement of a home. The remains of that child are now in the possession of the county medical examiner. An autopsy will determine how the child died. Officials say...
WAYNE, NJ
News 12

DOC: 25-year-old inmate dies on Rikers Island

The New York City Department of Corrections says there was another inmate death on Rikers Island. The DOC released a document overnight that announced the death of 25-year-old Dashawn Carter. News 12 was told he was in custody at the Anna M. Kross Center and died Saturday. His cause of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Attorney general: 2 dead in Glen Ridge crash following police pursuit

Two people were killed in a car crash on Bloomfield Avenue in Glen Ridge, according to authorities. The crash happened early Tuesday morning. The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General is investigating because the driver was speeding away from a Montclair police officer at the time. Officials say the driver lost control of the Hyundai Elantra and crashed into a tree. The car came to rest in a nearby park. A crane was needed to remove the vehicle.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
News 12

News 12

73K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy