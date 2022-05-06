Planning an upcoming vacation? Here’s everything you need to know about the summer season!

If you’re planning an upcoming vacation this summer, it’s important to be prepared.

"...I think this year, the person that plans in advance, who maybe puts aside a little bit more money, will probably have a better time," says Pauline Frommer, the editorial director of Frommer's Travel Guides.

We compiled a few important tips to prepare you for your trip this year:

Do you need to get a COVID-19 test before getting on an airplane or going on a cruise?

The U.S. requires a negative COVID-19 test or documentation of recovery for all incoming international travelers, including U.S. citizens. Many European countries have the same or similar requirements.

When going on a cruise, testing requirements vary by port of departure and your age group. Check with the cruise line to see what the latest requirements are.

Something else to check is what COVID-19 tests are approved by your airline, cruise line and destination.

Traveling with children? Check what the testing requirements are for them.

Canada, for example, says unvaccinated children aged five to 11 traveling with a fully vaccinated adult will no longer need a COVID-19 test to enter the country. Pre-entry tests will still be needed for partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travelers over the age of 12 who are eligible to travel to Canada.

CLICK HERE for specific requirements for international destinations.

Do you need to wear a mask?

A ruling by a federal judge in April ended - at least for now - the requirement that people wear masks on domestic flights, at most U.S. airports, planes and public transportation. If you're flying internationally, whether face coverings are required is dependent upon the arrival country's mask requirements.

CLICK HERE for specific requirements for international destinations.

Should you get travel insurance if you're traveling abroad?

Frommer says yes!

"If you get tested, and you're positive for COVID, you're stuck where you are," Frommer says.

She says that 95% of travel policies will cover expenses if you have to stay somewhere.

What happens if you get COVID-19 while traveling?

Depending on your destination, it could result in an unexpected change in plans, such as being required to stay isolated in a hotel. It's why the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you have backup plans ready if you're traveling abroad. You might have to stay longer than planned if you test positive. Here’s how to prepare ahead of your vacation.

How can you find airline deals?

In a study, Frommer's Travel Guides found that Skyscanner.com was consistent in finding the lowest prices.

Flexibility is important when looking for deals. Frommer says that looking at alternate airports, could be a way to save.

How is the decreased workforce affecting travel this year?

In a survey, 96% of hotel operators said they are trying to hire, yet are struggling to fill open positions.

You might notice that daily housekeeping is disappearing at hotels.

If you are planning a destination wedding, many resorts are telling would-be brides and grooms that they can only accommodate 60 people, instead of 120, for example.

"Yes, pack your patience," says Frommer