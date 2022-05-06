ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dave Chappelle jokes with Chris Rock: ‘At least you got smacked by someone of repute!’

By according to the Hollywood Reporter
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=109D7p_0fVCwSzl00
Tweet

Dave Chappelle joked with Chris Rock Thursday night at Los Angeles comedy club the Comedy Store about the two comedians’ shared experience of recently being assaulted on stage.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle said to Rock, referring to the incident where Rock was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars after telling a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair,” Chappelle continued, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“I got smacked by the softest n—– that ever rapped,” Rock responded.

Chappelle was tackled on stage Tuesday during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl but did not sustain any injuries.

The suspect was carrying a replica gun that could eject a blade, the Los Angeles Police Department said, but it was unclear whether the man was planning to use the weapon to injure Chappelle.

Officers responded quickly after the assault and the suspect reportedly sustained nonserious injuries as a result of the security team’s response.

Chappelle also shared in his performance at the Comedy Store that he received an outpouring of support after the attack.

Chappelle’s son hugged him, saying, “Dad, I love you,” the Hollywood Reporter recorded.

“A lot of people love me, it turns out,” joked Chappelle, who has taken sustained criticism over transphobic comments in his routines.

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Jay Leno Calls Out The Academy For Saying They Were Going To ‘Investigate’ The Will Smith Slap Incident

By now we’ve heard a lot of varying takes on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, and even some about the Academy’s response to the matter, but one take we hadn’t heard was Jay Leno’s. The former late night host recently opened up about his own feelings while watching the broadcast, but he also had a candid take on how the members of the Academy responded afterward.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Young Money Rapper Mellow Rackz Robbed & Pistol-Whipped After Date

Los Angeles, CA – Young Money artist and Kodak Black’s former fiancée Mellow Rackz was allegedly robbed and pistol-whipped in Los Angeles following a date on Tuesday night (April 26). According to SayCheeseTV, the burgeoning rapper and her security were ambushed at gun point and robbed for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Chris Rock
AOL Corp

Jay Leno says the 'most disturbing' part of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was his 'real anger'

Jay Leno was in the audience at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for the Oscars last month when Will Smith, unhappy with a joke presenter Chris Rock had just made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, walked onstage and slapped him. Although that moment was shocking for everyone there — and the millions watching — it was what happened afterward, when Smith twice yelled at Rock to, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth," that stuck with him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Dave Chappelle reveals the man who attacked him on stage told him his motives afterwards

At a secret comedy show in Los Angeles last night (5 May), Dave Chappelle shared more details about his experience of being attacked on stage earlier this week.Chappelle, 48, was performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night (3 May) as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival when a man rushed on to the stage and attacked him, carrying a replica handgun fitted with an ejecting knife blade.Immediately after the altercation, the attacker – since identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee – was detained by security and removed from the scene. Watch footage of the attack here.Chappelle yesterday...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Club#The Comedy Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Did Michelle Obama Just Let Slip That Sasha Obama Has a Serious Boyfriend?

Click here to read the full article. Sasha Obama was only seven years old when her dad was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States. Over eight years, she grew up in front of the entire country, but it’s still hard to believe she’s now an adult and might possibly have a significant other in her life. We know that little tidbit of information, thanks to her mom, Michelle Obama, who was dishing about her daughters’ love lives on Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. “Sasha is in college and they’re doing well. They are just amazing young women,” the former First...
CELEBRITIES
FitnessVolt.com

Joe Rogan Poke Fun At Will Smith’s Oscar Slap: ‘He Hit Chris Rock Because It Wasn’t The Rock’

Popular Podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan recently discussed the now-infamous Chris Rock – Will Smith incident with MMA pioneer BJ Penn. Rogan is known for his blunt and honest opinions on even the most controversial topics. While this approach has landed him in several controversies over the years, the 52-year-old has refused to maintain political correctness and adhered to his stand on a lot of these issues.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

The Hill

559K+
Followers
68K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy