Body Horror, Neon Colors, Monsters, and Insanity: A List of Must-See Lovecraft Cinema

In the acclaimed Adult Swim comedy series executive produced by Amy Poelher, which once began as a stage play, three completely unhinged housewives named Debra navigate life and friendship through sleepovers and brunch, while learning no lessons along the way. In fact, the three leads seem to get progressively more disturbed as the episodes continue, which is what makes Three Busy Debras nothing short of brilliant and endlessly fun. The series was both created by and starring comedians Mitra Jouhari, Alyssa Stonoha, and Sandy Honig, and there’s not a dull moment in any episode thanks to the buzzy writing and electric performances from the trio. However, while it might be easy to fall under the trap of thinking it’s a simple comedy show, Three Busy Debras has more nuanced layers in its execution. Every element of each scene is layered with absurdism and surrealist humor. From their small town being saturated with pastel colors to the Debras fully trying to murder each other, the series satirizes elite American suburbia in the most surreal ways.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO