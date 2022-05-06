ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave City, AR

Obituary: Dorothy Faye Arms Shaw

Cover picture for the articleDorothy Faye (Arms) Shaw, 87, of Cave City passed away May 4, 2022. She was born on December 1, 1934, in Charlotte, Arkansas to Walter and Edith (Bradley) Arms. Dorothy was a member of the New Prospect Landmark Missionary Baptist Church at Charlotte and was also a member of the Home...

Obituary: Noah J. Harris

Infant Noah J. Harris departed this life on Sunday, May 8, 2022. He was born May 7, 2022, to Hubert Daeshawn and Shakera Verneal (Crump) Harris. He is survived by his parents, Hubert and Shakera Harris; his sisters, Patience Stewart, Ramitey Bailey and Averie Roddy; maternal grandparents, Verneal Pearson and Lewis Crump; paternal grandparents, Cora and Hubert Harris and a host of extended family.
OBITUARIES
Obituary: Neal Sipe

Neal Sipe, 92 of Mt. Pleasant passed May 9, 2022, in Melbourne. She was born November 14, 1929, at Cushman to Morris and Timpie Glenn Johnson. She was a homemaker and farmer; she was of the Pentecostal faith. Neal was the last living lady to drive a pair of mules in Izard County. She loved quilting, reading her Bible, and raising chickens.
MOUNT PLEASANT, AR
Obituary: Floyd Salter

Floyd Salter, 85, of Batesville died on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Floyd was born on May 3, 1937; in Batesville, AR to the late Jay Presley and Ida (Pace) Presley. He was of Christian faith (Church of Christ) and knew the Lord Jesus Christ as his savior. Floyd loved dirt track racing. He was the founder of Salter Racing, which celebrates its 50th year of racing this year. Floyd also loved truck driving. It was a passion but also his lifelong profession. He was the owner/operator of Salter Trucking and drove 18-wheelers since his early teens. Floyd enjoyed racing and trucking, but his passion was his family, especially his wife Helen and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Danny Lee Kimberling, Sr.

Danny Lee Kimberling, Sr., of Newport, Arkansas, departed this life on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the age of 72. He was born April 5, 1950, in Newport, the son of Orbrey Lee and Evelean (Murphy) Kimberling. He had worked in the auto detail business until his retirement. His hobbies...
NEWPORT, AR
Obituary: Kenneth Douglas Bennett

Kenneth Douglas Bennett, 73, of Heber Springs, passed from this walk of life on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. He was born in Cherry Valley, Arkansas on February 5, 1949, to J.T. and Carrie Lou Tapp Bennett. He was united in marriage to Joan Bennett on January 10, 1973, and they enjoyed over 48 years of marriage. He was a member of Rock of Refuge Church.
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
Obituary: Jo Ann Everett

Jo Ann Everett, 65, of Newport departed this life on Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was born on December 27, 1956, to John and Margie (Franks) Williams. Jo Ann was of the Pentecostal belief. She was always ready to donate to a worthy cause. She made regular donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and Arkansas Children’s Hospital and was always supporting local firefighters and other organizations. In her career as an investigator for the Department of Human Services, she was always looking out for the best interest of the children whose cases she worked. She looked forward to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays each year.
NEWPORT, AR

