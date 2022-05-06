Obituary: Dorothy Faye Arms Shaw

Jo Ann Everett, 65, of Newport departed this life on Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was born on December 27, 1956, to John and Margie (Franks) Williams. Jo Ann was of the Pentecostal belief. She was always ready to donate to a worthy cause. She made regular donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and Arkansas Children’s Hospital and was always supporting local firefighters and other organizations. In her career as an investigator for the Department of Human Services, she was always looking out for the best interest of the children whose cases she worked. She looked forward to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays each year.

NEWPORT, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO