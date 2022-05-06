Obituary: Dorothy Faye Arms Shaw

Floyd Salter, 85, of Batesville died on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Floyd was born on May 3, 1937; in Batesville, AR to the late Jay Presley and Ida (Pace) Presley. He was of Christian faith (Church of Christ) and knew the Lord Jesus Christ as his savior. Floyd loved dirt track racing. He was the founder of Salter Racing, which celebrates its 50th year of racing this year. Floyd also loved truck driving. It was a passion but also his lifelong profession. He was the owner/operator of Salter Trucking and drove 18-wheelers since his early teens. Floyd enjoyed racing and trucking, but his passion was his family, especially his wife Helen and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
