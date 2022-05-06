ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Obituary: Gary Merrill King

By White River Now
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Merrill King of Jonesboro, Arkansas, departed this life on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the age of 71. He was born October 20, 1950, in Swifton, the son of Ray Monroe and Erma Lee (Hulen) King. King was a 1968 graduate of Swifton High...

Obituary: Danny Lee Kimberling, Sr.

Danny Lee Kimberling, Sr., of Newport, Arkansas, departed this life on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the age of 72. He was born April 5, 1950, in Newport, the son of Orbrey Lee and Evelean (Murphy) Kimberling. He had worked in the auto detail business until his retirement. His hobbies...
NEWPORT, AR
Obituary: Jo Ann Everett

Jo Ann Everett, 65, of Newport departed this life on Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was born on December 27, 1956, to John and Margie (Franks) Williams. Jo Ann was of the Pentecostal belief. She was always ready to donate to a worthy cause. She made regular donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and Arkansas Children’s Hospital and was always supporting local firefighters and other organizations. In her career as an investigator for the Department of Human Services, she was always looking out for the best interest of the children whose cases she worked. She looked forward to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays each year.
NEWPORT, AR
Obituary: Betty Rose Campbell

Betty Rose Campbell, 75, of Mt. Pleasant passed away May 6, 2022. She was born September 14, 1946, in Guion to Vernon Marion and Claudia Mae (Arnold) Ferguson. Betty loved to work and was a lifelong banker who worked as the Trust Department Manager at First Community Bank for over a decade. She was a cheerleader and encourager to everyone she knew. She was a family caretaker who loved her grandchildren and being outside, working in her yard.
MOUNT PLEASANT, AR
Obituary: Kenneth Douglas Bennett

Kenneth Douglas Bennett, 73, of Heber Springs, passed from this walk of life on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. He was born in Cherry Valley, Arkansas on February 5, 1949, to J.T. and Carrie Lou Tapp Bennett. He was united in marriage to Joan Bennett on January 10, 1973, and they enjoyed over 48 years of marriage. He was a member of Rock of Refuge Church.
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
Jonesboro, AR
Obituaries
Obituary: William E. “Buddy” Colton

William E. “Buddy” Colton, 79, of Sulphur Rock passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Buddy was born on May 7, 1943, in Batesville, AR to the late William Craig Colton and Mae Cathrine (Hagler) Colton. He was of Christian faith and attended the Magness Church of Christ when he was able. Buddy loved drag racing and attending car shows. He enjoyed going to yard sales and watching Westerns and Hallmark movies with his wife. Buddy was a Mason and a Veteran of the United States Army. He loved to play the guitar and in the early 60s, he even played with the Beatles in a pub in Liverpool. Above all else, Buddy was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be dearly missed by those who loved him.
SULPHUR ROCK, AR
Obituary: Floyd Salter

Floyd Salter, 85, of Batesville died on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Floyd was born on May 3, 1937; in Batesville, AR to the late Jay Presley and Ida (Pace) Presley. He was of Christian faith (Church of Christ) and knew the Lord Jesus Christ as his savior. Floyd loved dirt track racing. He was the founder of Salter Racing, which celebrates its 50th year of racing this year. Floyd also loved truck driving. It was a passion but also his lifelong profession. He was the owner/operator of Salter Trucking and drove 18-wheelers since his early teens. Floyd enjoyed racing and trucking, but his passion was his family, especially his wife Helen and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
BATESVILLE, AR

