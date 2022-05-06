Obituary: Gary Merrill King

William E. “Buddy” Colton, 79, of Sulphur Rock passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Buddy was born on May 7, 1943, in Batesville, AR to the late William Craig Colton and Mae Cathrine (Hagler) Colton. He was of Christian faith and attended the Magness Church of Christ when he was able. Buddy loved drag racing and attending car shows. He enjoyed going to yard sales and watching Westerns and Hallmark movies with his wife. Buddy was a Mason and a Veteran of the United States Army. He loved to play the guitar and in the early 60s, he even played with the Beatles in a pub in Liverpool. Above all else, Buddy was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be dearly missed by those who loved him.

SULPHUR ROCK, AR ・ 15 HOURS AGO