A (Not So) Long Time Ago … A Star Warzz Club Celebrates

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there was one thing it seemed like everyone had in common over the winter, it was Wordle. It seemed like Wordle was a trending topic on Twitter pretty much every day, and we couldn’t talk to anyone, friend, family, or stranger, without being asked if we’d solved the Wordle today. We started to live in fear of learning the Wordle answer before we were able to play, we downloaded off-shoots of the original like Queerdle and Quordle, and it turns out, Martha Stewart was right there with us. In fact, she just took to Instagram to share a new word game, and she says that it’s “lots of fun especially if you love food!”

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO