A (Not So) Long Time Ago … A Star Warzz Club Celebrates
By Katherine Ramos
holtvilletribune.com
5 days ago
BRAWLEY — Devon Flores, Pablo Barajas, and John Portales, members of the Imperial Valley Star Warzz Club, spent May the Third making over Brawley Creamery in anticipation of May the Fourth festivities. Covering windows, affixing “faction” emblems on the floors and walls, and putting up tables that would...
Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Megan Fox wants her kids to express themselves however they please. In a wide-ranging interview with Glamour U.K. for their April cover story, the 35-year-old actress opens up about how she teaches her children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, about gender identity and encourages them to be confident in who they are.
“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
She’s definitely embracing the Hawaii lifestyle, and now “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey is showing off her everyday surrounding to her Instagram followers. “Hawai’i = Home,” Vanessa Lachey declares in her latest social media post. The “NCIS: Hawai’i” star also shares a snapshot of her sitting in a breathtaking area in Hawaii.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Johnny Chao is showing off a new look on social media. The reality TV star rocked a fresh-faced look on the show. However, Chao debuted some new facial hair in his most recent post on Instagram. More specifically, he grew a beard and mustache.
The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there was one thing it seemed like everyone had in common over the winter, it was Wordle. It seemed like Wordle was a trending topic on Twitter pretty much every day, and we couldn’t talk to anyone, friend, family, or stranger, without being asked if we’d solved the Wordle today. We started to live in fear of learning the Wordle answer before we were able to play, we downloaded off-shoots of the original like Queerdle and Quordle, and it turns out, Martha Stewart was right there with us. In fact, she just took to Instagram to share a new word game, and she says that it’s “lots of fun especially if you love food!”
Comments / 0