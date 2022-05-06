ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

One-Stop voting eclipses 1,000 ballots cast

By W. Curt Vincent Editor
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPhBa_0fVCvTqH00

ELIZABETHTOWN — According to informati0on from the Bladen County Board of Elections, a total of 133 registered voters cast their ballots on Thursday during One-Stop early voting for the May 17 primary. It was the busiest day there would be through the weekend.

On Wednesday, 125 ballots were cast in the county.

There were 108 votes cast with 10 updated registrations on Friday; Saturday saw 81 votes cast with two new registrations; and on Sunday, only 32 ballots were cast.

To date, over the course of the first eight days of One-Stop, a total of 1,194 voters have cast ballots.

The early voting period — or One-Stop voting — for the 2022 statewide primary ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Registered voters or eligible individuals in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time.

During One-Stop voting, registered voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in the county, and would-be voters may same-day register and vote. This is different than Election Day, where registered voters must vote at their assigned polling place.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-5163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

180 voters cast ballots Wednesday

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Elections saw another fairly busy day at the polls Wednesday, as 180 registered voters cast their ballots. A total of 100 voters cast ballots at the Board of Elections site in Elizabethtown, while 37 voted in Bladenboro, 24 in Tar Heel and 19 in East Arcadia.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Government
Bladen Journal

Welcome to Bladen County

The Chambers of Commerce of Whiteville (Columbus County) and _Elizabethtown-White Lake Area (Bladen County) conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the George Henry White Memorial Health and Education Center to their ranks on Thursday, May 5, attended by more than 60 supporters and contributors to the project. Numerous businesses and volunteers helped renovate and equip the 100-year-old farmhouse into a modern facility where the business is housed. The event marked a new chapter in the center’s existence. Visitors toured the center, viewing the silver water pitcher donated to the North Carolina Museum of History by the descendants of George Henry White’s opponent, Claude Kitchin. Dr. Earl Ijames recounted Kitchin’s eventual participation in the House Ways and Means committee who presented him with the silver water pitcher in 1923, which his great-grandson, Robert Egleston and his wife, Amy, donated to the effort to renew awareness of GH White’s legacy.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Contractor hired to renovate depot ROWLAND — The Rowland Board of Commissioners
ROWLAND, NC
Bladen Journal

School board shouldn’t be proud of this

In Bladen County Board of Education speak, that’s code for consideration of extending the contract of Superintendent Jason Atkinson, giving him a sizeable raise and continuing to pay for his schooling toward a second degree. In taxpayers’ speak, it’s simply backroom, good ol’ boy, secretive governing and a pretty...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

‘Operation Fan/Heat Relief’ kicking off

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Division of Aging will be offering its annual “Operation Fan/Heat Relief 2022.”. — Be 60 years old or older, or have proof of disability. — Show a photo ID and most recent electric bill. — Reside in Bladen County. Supplies are limited, so...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Absentee Ballot#Registered Voters#Ballots
Bladen Journal

Working under the bridge

The U.S. Hwy. 701 bridge between Elizabethtown and White Lake remained open Wednesday afternoon while NCDOT workers put large slabs in place on the ground under the southbound lane. The bridge will remain open through the rest of the week in order for the large crane to be moved.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Let’s try being grownups this time

With only a few days left to cast ballots in the 2022 primaries, most North Carolinians are worried and frustrated. Many are furious. Some 62% of voters responding to a recent High Point University poll said the country had “gotten pretty seriously off on the wrong track.” Even higher shares of state voters said something similar in surveys by the John Locke Foundation (65%) and Meredith College (66%).
POLITICS
Bladen Journal

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Tar Heel school construction is $8M over budget

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Education got an update Monday on the construction of the new Tar Heel school, and the news wasn’t all good. According to representatives with the contractor, Bordeaux Construction, the cost of materials have risen 15% in the past few months, pushing the cost of construction well past the $40 million budget.
TAR HEEL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Bladen Journal

School district administrator is found dead

ELIZABETHTOWN — The employees with Bladen County Schools are mourning the loss of a long-time educator. Antonia Beatty, Ed.D, who served as the assistant superintendent of human resources and administration, was reportedly found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot when Elizabethtown police officers responded to 605 Glenwood Dr. shortly before 9 p.m.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Early voting attracts 122 on Monday

ELIZABETHTOWN — The fifth day of One-Stop voting on Monday saw a total of 122 registered voters cast their ballots. According to Bladen County Board of Elections Director Chris Williams, there were also two new voter registrations filed. Through the first five days of One-Stop, there have been 556...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

My daugter’s primary voting experience

It was primary election day in Tennessee on Tuesday. I only know that because my daughter called that day to ask me a question about voting. “Soooooo, if I went to vote and told them I was registered Democrat … ” she started as I cringed, “how come I couldn’t vote against a Republican?”
TENNESSEE STATE
Bladen Journal

Event focuses on keep children safe

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Public Library here spent part of Thursday morning observing Safe Kids Week by hosting numerous area agencies that focused on information to keep children safe. Sponsored by Bladen Safe Kids, the event featured plenty of activities and items for the chiuldren — like coloring...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

‘The history of everyone is valuable’

Imagine Robeson County without the Proctor Law Office Building in Lumberton. Imagine Scotland County without the John Blue House in Laurinburg. Imagine Cumberland County without the Market House in Fayetteville. Imagine Sampson County without the Gen. Thomas Boykin House in Clinton. Imagine Columbus County without the Powell House in Fair...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy