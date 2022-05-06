One-Stop voting eclipses 1,000 ballots cast

ELIZABETHTOWN — According to informati0on from the Bladen County Board of Elections, a total of 133 registered voters cast their ballots on Thursday during One-Stop early voting for the May 17 primary. It was the busiest day there would be through the weekend.

On Wednesday, 125 ballots were cast in the county.

There were 108 votes cast with 10 updated registrations on Friday; Saturday saw 81 votes cast with two new registrations; and on Sunday, only 32 ballots were cast.

To date, over the course of the first eight days of One-Stop, a total of 1,194 voters have cast ballots.

The early voting period — or One-Stop voting — for the 2022 statewide primary ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Registered voters or eligible individuals in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time.

During One-Stop voting, registered voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in the county, and would-be voters may same-day register and vote. This is different than Election Day, where registered voters must vote at their assigned polling place.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-5163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.