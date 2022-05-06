ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Several road closures expected this weekend in Baltimore City

By Kelly Broderick
 4 days ago
There's a number of road closures expected this weekend from May 6 to May 8!

Temporary traffic modifications will be in effect for the Baltimore Orioles home games this weekend at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The following streets will be closed on Friday beginning at 4:00 p.m.:

  • Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden Streets
  • Camden Street from Howard to Russell Streets
  • Hamburg Street from Russell to Leadenhall Streets
  • Washington Boulevard from Paca to Greene Streets

The following parking restrictions will be implemented at that time as well:

  • East side of Greene Street from Lombard Street to Washington Boulevard
  • East side of Eutaw Street from Pratt to Lombard Streets
  • North side of Conway Street from Charles to Sharp Streets

The road closures and parking restrictions listed above will also be implemented on Saturday starting at 4 p.m. and on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Starting Friday evening, temporary lane closures will be implemented along Calvert Street between Saratoga and Pleasant Streets:

  • Friday, May 6th from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight
  • Saturday, May 7th from 7:00 p.m. to Sunday, May 8 th at 5:00 a.m.
  • Sunday, May 8th from 7:00 p.m. to Monday, May 9 th at 5:00 a.m.

On Saturday, May 07, 2022, traffic modifications will be implemented for the 2022 Kinetic Sculpture Race which starts at 9:30 a.m.

During the event, Covington Street will be closed to through traffic between Key Highway and Cross Street from approximately 5:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. with parking restrictions in effect.

Also on Saturday, W. Fayette Street will be closed to through traffic between Greene and Arch Streets from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and W. Redwood Street will be closed to through traffic between Paca and Eutaw Streets from approximately 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

On Sunday, the following streets will be closed to through traffic from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with detours in effect for the Baltimore Farmers' Market & Bazaar.

  • Hillen Street from Fallsway to Holliday Street
  • Holliday Street from Pleasant Street to Saratoga Street
  • Holliday Street at Pleasant Street off ramp left lane closure

Also on Sunday, temporary left lane closures will be implemented along the northbound and southbound Jones Falls Expressway between Fayette Street and the county line from approximately 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

