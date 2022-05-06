Norfolk Southern property at Lambert’s Point being redeveloped for wind energy business

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Southern Lambert’s Point Docks property in Norfolk is set to be redeveloped and bring in more than 500 new jobs to support the offshore wind industry.

Fairwinds Landing, LLC, a company created to develop and run the new operation, announced on Thursday that it signed an agreement for a 30-year lease with Norfolk Southern for use of the Lambert’s Point property, which is adjacent to the railroad’s coal terminal.

Fairwinds says it will invest more than $100 million in buildings and infrastructure starting in late 2022 to “transform the property into a world-class maritime operations and logistics center that supports the offshore wind, defense , and transportation industries.”

The 111-acre property is in close proximity to the $8 billion Dominion offshore wind energy project off Virginia Beach and another wind energy development off Kitty Hawk, and it was one of few that also had the required infrastructure capacity, Fairwinds said.

“This innovative redevelopment of Lambert’s Point Docks will make Hampton Roads a significant hub for the offshore wind industry. It will attract new businesses and serve existing ones in the region. We are pleased the facility will support current tenants, rail operations, and the needs of industrial shippers, bringing together some of the most sustainable industries in our economy in one location,” said Kathleen Smith, Vice President Business Development and Real Estate at Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander says he’s excited that Norfolk residents can expect significant numbers of good-paying jobs, and he thinks “Fairwinds Landing at Lambert’s Point Docks is positioned to become the premier East Coast location for offshore wind operations and maintenance,” and other areas.

There’s also an offshore wind production facility being built at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal , U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm announced back in October.

