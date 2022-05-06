ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Auditor McGuiness files for re-election

By Charlie Megginson
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXu4C_0fVCuWb500

Auditor of Accounts Kathleen McGuiness

Embattled State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness has filed for re-election.

First elected in 2018, Delaware’s first female auditor of accounts was indicted in Oct. 2021 on a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges.

McGuiness is the first statewide-elected official in Delaware history to be indicted while in office.

The charges allege McGuiness broke the law by hiring her daughter to work in her office, orchestrating payments to a former campaign consultant to avoid regulatory scrutiny and spying on employees who raised concerns about her alleged actions.

“I know my mission,” McGuiness said in a press release late Thursday night. “When I first ran for State Auditor I pledged a new chapter for your independent Auditor’s Office to make sure Delaware taxpayers get a fair deal.”

Attempts to reach the Delaware Democratic Party were unsuccessful.

RELATED: Judge denies request to dismiss McGuiness charge

Shortly after the indictment, Betsy Maron, chair of the Delaware Democratic Party, said McGuiness would be doing Delawareans a disservice by choosing to remain in office.

“When Delaware Democrats supported Kathy McGuiness, they did so on the promise that she would serve as a watchdog to prevent waste and abuse and uphold the highest ethical standard of transparency and fiscal responsibility,” Maron said. “Our volunteers and voters put their faith in her to do right by the people of Delaware. To see that she broke the public’s trust while executing her official duties is disheartening and downright embarrassing to our Party.”

No Democratic candidates have filed to challenge McGuiness in the Sept. 13 primary election.

Republican candidate Janice Lorrah said Friday she wouldn’t comment on McGuiness’ filing or her legal issues.

Janice Lorrah

“I think I speak for a lot of people when I say that our state government is way off track and Delaware deserves better,” Lorrah said. “I’m running to bring independence, transparency and accountability back to that office.”

Lorrah, a Hockessin attorney, first entered the public realm in February when she sued Gov. John Carney to end the state’s school mask mandate. While her request for an injunction was denied, Carney lifted the mandate earlier than expected. The decision was announced during the hearing.

Delaware Republican Party chair Jane Brady said she’s not surprised by McGuiness’ announcement.

“The Republican Party has a great candidate in Janice Lorrah and I believe she has a better understanding of the office and the law,” Brady said. “She is of good integrity and she’s a hard worker. I’m very excited about the possibilities in that race.”

McGuiness’ announcement touted several initiatives overseen during her first term, including “ Project: Gray Fox ,” which tracks COVID relief allocations and the annual Risk Assessment Survey, which encourages state employees to report instances of fraud, waste, and abuse.

She said her office has “identified nearly a billion dollars in government efficiency and potential revenue for the State of Delaware.”

“I am proud of the work our office achieved during my first term, but with billions of dollars allocated for COVID relief, and an ever-increasing state budget, now more than ever there is work to do,” McGuiness said. “Delawareans up and down the state strongly encourage me to run for reelection and continue fighting on their behalf.”

McGuiness’ trial is set for May 31.

Comments / 2

Unknown To Me
4d ago

She should not ne eligible for any political job. Do not vote for a person who is not loyal to her people and favoritism in her office. This will only move out to the rest if the state. Time for change!

Reply
3
Related
Town Square LIVE News

Paid leave bill heads to Carney for signature

Photo/Kristina Paukshtite, Pexels The bill to create a paid family and medical leave program in Delaware passed in the House of Representatives Thursday by a margin of 29 to 11. Three Republicans, Reps. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek, Kevin Hensley, R-Odessa, and Mike Ramone, R-Hockessin, voted in favor of the legislation.  Because the House voted to add an amendment, the bill ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

School board elections open to voters Tuesday

  After weeks of candidates campaigning, Delaware’s 38 school board candidates face the voters Tuesday, May 10. Polls open on May 10 at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. While school board elections typically draw only 10% of the available voters, many Delaware organizations are hoping for a higher turnout this year. Jane Brady, chairwoman of the Delaware State ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware House votes to legalize marijuana possession

The Delaware House of Representatives has passed a bill to legalize marijuana in the First State.  Well, sort of.  What the bill does House Bill 371, sponsored by Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, would make it totally legal to possess one ounce or less of marijuana, except for those who are under the age of 21.  Under the bill, possession of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
Town Square LIVE News

School board elections underway; polls close at 8 p.m.

Red Clay candidates have placed their campaign signs around North Star Elementary School in Hockessin. (Jarek Rutz/Delaware LIVE News) It’s election day in Delaware. On the ballot: 38 candidates throughout the state in what has turned out to be one of the most divisive and partisan school board elections in memory.  Patriots for Delaware sent out an email at 2 ... Read More
HOCKESSIN, DE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Mcguiness
WDEL 1150AM

'A lot to go around' | Delaware law enforcement agencies get $4.2M for transparency, community programs

Delaware's law enforcement agencies are getting more than $4 million in federal funding to improve transparency, reduce violence, and increase mental health services access. On Friday, May 6, 2022, Delaware's federal delegation joined Gov. John Carney, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, Delaware Safety & Homeland Security Secretary Nate McQueen, Delaware Criminal Justice Council Executive Director Christian Kervick, and many others, including representatives from multiple state, county, and locale law enforcement agencies at the New Castle Police Athletic League building.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Town Square LIVE News

$300 checks are on the way. Here’s what you need to know

Photo/Getty Images Delawareans will soon receive $300 checks thanks to a bipartisan direct relief bill signed Thursday by Gov. John Carney. The bill, aimed at helping Delawareans faced with high gas prices and soaring inflation, consists of a one-time payment to every state taxpayer who filed a 2020 tax return. “Delaware families are dealing with higher costs at the grocery ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Bentz reverses course: Pot bill to get full public hearing

Rep. David Bentz, D-Christiana Concerned citizens will have a chance to offer public comment on a marijuana legalization bill after all.  Multiple lawmakers walked out of the House Health and Human Development Committee Wednesday after the majority of the committee’s members voted to release the bill without first hearing public comments.  During the meeting, a House attorney said rules do ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Auditor Mcguiness#Auditor S Office#Delawareans#Democrats
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware House to vote on cannabis legalization Thursday

If passed, Delawareans could possess up to an ounce of pot without fear of criminal or civil penalties. (Getty Images) The bill to legalize simple possession of up to an ounce of marijuana will be voted on in the House of Representatives Thursday. House Bill 371, sponsored by Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, represents one-half of the latest effort to legalize ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Meet school board candidates in 6 upcoming virtual forums

Upcoming school board forums will allow community members to meet, question school board candidates. Photo by Element5 Digital.   Meet the candidates in 6 upcoming school board forums Delaware school board election forums kick off tomorrow, with six being held during the next two weeks so community members can meet their district’s candidates and hear their thoughts. With only 10% ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Life and legacy of Pete du Pont to be celebrated Friday

Pierre S. Du Pont IV | CREDIT: WILLIAM FOLEY/THE LIFE IMAGES COLLECTION VIA GETTY IMAGES   A memorial service for former Congressman and Delaware Governor Pete du Pont will be held Friday in Wilmington. The public event, promoted as a celebration of du Pont’s life and legacy, will begin at 2 p.m. at The Playhouse on Rodney Square. A reception ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Town Square LIVE News

GOP senators to state: Don’t follow Philly’s mask mandate

Delaware’s seven Republican senators have asked the state’s top doctor not to reinstitute a statewide indoor mask mandate. The letter came after the City of Philadelphia last week announced its mandate would be coming back due to a rise in cases there.  Restaurants, museums, businesses, offices, government buildings and arenas in Philadelphia began requiring masks Monday morning.  Dr. Karryl Rattay, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Learn some Delaware history at these 7 events in May

Artistic rendition of the capsizing of the DeBraak by Peggy Kane, 1990.The ship and its sinking will be explored in the program “The Wooden World Revealed” at the Zwaanendael Museum on May 21, 2022. The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will sponsor seven special events during the month of May 2022. A full schedule is included below. Except ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Appo, Caesar Rodney school board forums explore candidate views

  The school board forums being held by a coalition of 10 education-related organizations continued Monday night with Appoquinimink and Caesar Rodney At Appo, Nichelle DeWitt and Shawn Rohe answered questions put to them by a moderator, but didn’t interact with each other, as planned by the forum organizers. At Caesar Rodney, only one candidate participated, Lorenzo Hopkins. The other ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
517
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy