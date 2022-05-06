Advisory committee will help with search for new WSU athletic director

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Public Schools Board of Education has appointed an interim superintendent for the next school year. The board unanimously voted Tuesday to name current Associate Superintendent Rochelle Cox to the interim position. She’ll start as superintendent July 1. “I look forward to both the challenges and the opportunities ahead, honoring where we are at and building momentum towards a bright future for MPS,” Cox said in a statement. “I believe in our students. I believe in our staff. I’m excited to help our community focus on engagement, academics and stability across our educational system.” Rochelle Cox (credit: Minneapolis Public...

