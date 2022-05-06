ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last minute Mother's Day gifts and events in Edwardsville, Alton and more

By Julie Laakko Swanson
 5 days ago
Joe’s Market Basket prepares for one of its busiest weekends of the year by stocking up on planters, flowers and hanging baskets for moms.  (Submitted for use)

Still looking for a Mother’s Day gift? While it may be too late to order personalized bouquets or baked goods, there are plenty of last-minute gift ideas to make your mom feel special this Sunday.

Joe’s Market Basket, 447 S Buchanan St., Edwardsville, says this is one of their busiest weekends of the year. Employees prepare by stocking their stores with hanging baskets, flowers, planters, gardening supplies, shrubs and ornamental trees. Consider stopping in to create a unique, personalized gift that will last all summer, or even longer. Joe’s Market Basket is open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Farmer’s Markets in both Alton and Edwardsville open this Saturday from 8 a.m to noon. Shop small and local for that perfect gift or bring mom out for an early celebration. The Alton market is held in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street and the Edwardsville market is set downtown between North Main and St. Louis streets.

222 Artisan Bakery & Cafe, 222 N Main St., Edwardsville, will have special cupcakes, including Mint Julip flavor, Bourbon Balls, macarons and other pastries to celebrate. The cafe will also have pastry kits and frozen cinnamon rolls to bring home and bake for mom Sunday morning. All moms who stop by 222 Artisan Bakery will receive a free cup of coffee on Mother’s Day.

The Cup, 1057 Century Dr., Edwardsville, is offering complimentary Mother’s Day decor on all cupcakes purchased in-store and online. To make the day even sweeter, 10 percent of all online Mother's Day Collection sales will go to Big League Impact. The Cup is open on Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For those looking for more quality-time focused gifts, there are several brunches and events happening over the weekend. Several events require registration, so be sure to call ahead before Sunday.

Recess Brewing, 307 N Main St., Edwardsville, will host its first Mother’s Day Drag Show at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase at Recess Brewing. Tickets include single admission and one free signature Mother’s Day cocktail or mimosa.

There will be a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at Bakers & Hale, 7120 Montclaire Ave., Godfrey, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 8. There are no reservations, walk-in seating only.

Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, 115 E Clay St., Collinsville, will be open for reservations only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a Mother’s Day Brunch. Admission is $25.99 per person. Call 618-855-8027 for reservations.

Bluff City Grill, 424 E Broadway, Alton, has a variety of specials planned for Mother’s Day Lunch and Dinner. Stop by from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for specials to celebrate mom with the whole family. Reservations can be made by calling 618-433-8288.

While their brunch is booked, 1818 Chophouse still has openings for their Mother’s Day dinner on May 8. Call 618-307-9300 for more information.

For the game lovers stop by the Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 2477 S State Rte 157, Edwardsville, for Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The buffet style meal includes breakfast favorites, specialty salads, desserts and chef selection entrees and sides. The cost is $22.95 per person, $9.95 for children 4-12. Children 3 and under eat free. Stick around after to bowl, play laser tag or enjoy the arcade. Moms play free with an all-access pass. Call 618-307-9020 for reservations.

Grafton Harbor Hakuna Matata cruises have both a Mother’s Day Brunch and Mother’s Day Sunset cruise available on Sunday. For pricing and reservation visit Hakuna Matata Booking — Grafton Harbor.

Buff City Soaps offers 'delightfully scented products' at new shop

Buff City Soap - a rapidly growing retail franchise known for its handmade plant-based soap and body products made in-store daily - opens Thursday in Edwardsville. The new makery will be located at 2328 Troy Road by Target. The first 50 people who visit the new store each day, Thursday - Sunday, will receive free soap for a year. Customers can also enjoy in-store specials all weekend such as 20 percent off an entire purchase or buy one Laundry Soap, get a second container 50 percent off. "We are excited to open our brand-new Soap Makery to the Edwardsville community," said Brittany Peterman, Director of Operations. "Buff City Soap provides guests with an opportunity to see how our delightfully scented soap products are made daily right before their eyes."
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Edwardsville encourages preservation of trees in new program

Borrowing an idea from Kirkwood, Missouri, Alderman Chris Farrar pitched a resolution from the city's beautification and tree committee for setting up a heritage tree program Tuesday at the city's public services committee. Aldermen unanimously endorsed the plan and moved it to Monday's city council meeting. The program would encourage the preservation of established, mature trees on private land and visible from the public right-of-way within the city, according to the city's master plan that governs tree planting, maintenance, preservation and removal.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Shop local at these farmer's markets this season

Farmers’ markets in Madison County resume this week. (John Badman | Hearst Illinois) The weather is getting warmer which means it’s that time of year again. Farmers’ markets are back in season, selling locally grown fruits, vegetables and flowers as well as crafts from local artisans. Here are some places you can visit and shop locally this season.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Goshen Market kicks off summer season: watch the video here

It was an early morning for Ann Herrington at the first Land of Goshen Community Market of the season. Being her first market as the new market manager, Herrington arrived before 6 a.m. to start blocking St. Louis Street and show vendors where to set up. "It's been hectic, but wonderful," Herrington said. "I feel like I was really well prepared. Everyone has been kind, generous and patient."
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
