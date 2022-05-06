What makes your mom special?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a lifetime of rejection, two men are finally in a place where they will never be turned away. A modest congregation gathered Tuesday to honor Ronald and Manuel, who lost battles with AIDS. Unfortunately, it’s believed the men were spurned from their families because of their involvement in the LGBTQ+ community. Their ashes were left on a shelf at the Lansing Area AIDS Network facility for years. Ronald’s ashes had been there for more than two decades.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The countdown to summer has started and as teenagers figure out their summer plans, employers across Mid-Michigan hope they take note of their help wanted signs. Experts said there’s never been more opportunity for teens wanting work and wagers are higher than normal too. As...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 loves to highlight locals in our community and get to know the ‘Faces of Ingham County.’. Buzz Sodeman is a Vietnam Veteran and is spreading awareness about PTSD as well as the resources available to help those veterans in need. Check out the video...
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
PONTIAC, Mich. — A body found in a Pontiac lake by a father and son has been identified as that of a 31-year-old man who went missing in December, officials said. Police said Friday the body is that of Ryan Patrick Pitts of Pontiac and that his body was positively identified through fingerprints. An autopsy was performed Friday and Pitts' cause and manner of death were pending.
A man was left heartbroken after he tried to surprise his girlfriend, just to find out she was cheating on him. The guy took to Reddit explaining he and his girlfriend met when they were kids, but rarely got to see each other due to him living in Kentucky and her living 13 hours away in Minnesota.
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan sheriff's deputy and corrections officer has been arrested and charged leave after the sheriff's office said he shot and killed his rescue dog and then dumped him in a ditch, all because the dog nipped him while he clipped his nails. At the...
Detroit has always had a reputation for being a dangerous city, but unfortunately, it's not the only city in our great state whose residents should keep their doors locked at all times. The website Road Snacks crunched the data, taking into account the number of violent crimes like murders, rapes,...
Three teenagers in West Michigan are being investigated after creating an online profile in order to lure a teacher to send explicit photos and videos which they then distributed to his students. What Are the Details?. The Van Buren County Sheriff's office says the three teenagers created a dating profile,...
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — After a call from an Alabama animal shelter, 35 dogs are now safe at Harbor Humane Society in West Olive. The Goldendoodles were rescued this week from a hoarding and puppy mill operation in Birmingham. The Greater Birmingham Humane Society contacted the BISSELL Pet Foundation...
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police responding to a call about a shopper with a gun chased a man at a Michigan big-box store and shot him twice in the parking lot, according to video. “You just shot me for no reason,” DeAnthony VanAtten, 20, told officers as he...
INDEPENDENCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Michigan — Police were searching for a woman suspected in the fatal shootings of her live-in boyfriend and her brother at a Michigan apartment. The bodies of Ray Muscat, 26, and Bishop Taverner, 25, were found early Sunday morning in an apartment in Independence Township, northwest...
Every month every year, it seems that Illinois sets some sort of new record for legal marijuana sales. But what are we missing in the Land of Lincoln? What else could be done to boost weed sales...VENDING MACHINES!. O.K. first off this way of doing it, ISN'T legal...This is a...
DETROIT — A 5-month-old wallaby discovered missing from the Detroit Zoo may be too young to survive without its mother, according to facility officials who pleaded Sunday for the joey’s return. “The joey is just beginning the process of independence by spending time outside the pouch, but still...
Not gonna lie, this story is heartbreaking - but it's also heartwarming, in that animal shelters right here in West Michigan have stepped up to save the lives of 35 dogs who were in a horrible situation. Harbor Humane Society in West Olive says last week they received a call...
I've always loved mushrooms on a nice medium-rare steak or deep-fried with some ranch, they always taste delicious. I've seen people online pick wild mushrooms to eat and wanted to do the same, but I had no clue how to do it properly. Now there are classes you can take to learn how to find and cook wild mushrooms in Michigan.
ANN ARBOR – Local luthier, business owner and artist Herb David spent 60 years at 2585 Gladstone Ave., drawing on his expertise to create a custom woodworker’s paradise. David brought the property from its humble beginnings as an early 20th-century cedar cabin into the modern era, working with local architects to build the home into the hillside overlooking the wooded backyard.
Comments / 0