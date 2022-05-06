ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

What makes your mom special?

By WILX News 10
WILX-TV
 4 days ago

WILX-TV

Ashes of 2 men laid to rest in Lansing after spending years on a shelf

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a lifetime of rejection, two men are finally in a place where they will never be turned away. A modest congregation gathered Tuesday to honor Ronald and Manuel, who lost battles with AIDS. Unfortunately, it’s believed the men were spurned from their families because of their involvement in the LGBTQ+ community. Their ashes were left on a shelf at the Lansing Area AIDS Network facility for years. Ronald’s ashes had been there for more than two decades.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

A look at Michigan’s hot job market for teenagers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The countdown to summer has started and as teenagers figure out their summer plans, employers across Mid-Michigan hope they take note of their help wanted signs. Experts said there’s never been more opportunity for teens wanting work and wagers are higher than normal too. As...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Getting to know a face of Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 loves to highlight locals in our community and get to know the ‘Faces of Ingham County.’. Buzz Sodeman is a Vietnam Veteran and is spreading awareness about PTSD as well as the resources available to help those veterans in need. Check out the video...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
WZZM 13

Police: Body found in lake is that of 31-year-old missing Michigan man

PONTIAC, Mich. — A body found in a Pontiac lake by a father and son has been identified as that of a 31-year-old man who went missing in December, officials said. Police said Friday the body is that of Ryan Patrick Pitts of Pontiac and that his body was positively identified through fingerprints. An autopsy was performed Friday and Pitts' cause and manner of death were pending.
PONTIAC, MI
WZZM 13

Michigan woman sought in shootings of boyfriend, brother

INDEPENDENCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Michigan — Police were searching for a woman suspected in the fatal shootings of her live-in boyfriend and her brother at a Michigan apartment. The bodies of Ray Muscat, 26, and Bishop Taverner, 25, were found early Sunday morning in an apartment in Independence Township, northwest...
DETROIT, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Want To Pick Mushrooms In Michigan? This Class Will Teach You

I've always loved mushrooms on a nice medium-rare steak or deep-fried with some ranch, they always taste delicious. I've seen people online pick wild mushrooms to eat and wanted to do the same, but I had no clue how to do it properly. Now there are classes you can take to learn how to find and cook wild mushrooms in Michigan.
CADILLAC, MI
The Flint Journal

See 60 years of custom woodwork in this unique former home of noted Michigan luthier

ANN ARBOR – Local luthier, business owner and artist Herb David spent 60 years at 2585 Gladstone Ave., drawing on his expertise to create a custom woodworker’s paradise. David brought the property from its humble beginnings as an early 20th-century cedar cabin into the modern era, working with local architects to build the home into the hillside overlooking the wooded backyard.
ANN ARBOR, MI

