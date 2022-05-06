What makes your mom special?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a lifetime of rejection, two men are finally in a place where they will never be turned away. A modest congregation gathered Tuesday to honor Ronald and Manuel, who lost battles with AIDS. Unfortunately, it’s believed the men were spurned from their families because of their involvement in the LGBTQ+ community. Their ashes were left on a shelf at the Lansing Area AIDS Network facility for years. Ronald’s ashes had been there for more than two decades.

