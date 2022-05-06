ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Detectives offer up a $500,000 reward to blow open cold case mystery of woman, 22, found strangled to death with a dog leash

By Max Aldred
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A $500,000 reward has been offered for information on the four-decade-old murder of a young woman who was viciously strangled in her kitchen with a dog leash.

Queensland Police and the family of the victim, Deborah Smykalla, have launched a fresh public appeal to help crack the cold case from Father's Day, 1981.

Then, the 22-year-old was found strangled to death, with a dog lead left around her neck in the kitchen of her home in Capalaba, south east of Brisbane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y6jGX_0fVCtfYX00
Deborah Smykalla (pictured) was gruesomely murdered in her suburban Brisbane home, strangled with a dog lead still wrapped around her neck when police arrived to the scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0dPB_0fVCtfYX00
Ms Smykalla was murdered in in 1981 and her killer to this day is unknown, police hope a $500,000 reward will encourage members of the public to come forward with information

When police arrived at the home at 9:45pm they found Ms Smykalla dead, a smouldering fire in the kitchen, the oven dial turned to 'on', and an overturned heater on the carpet.

The scene lead detectives to suspect an unknown person had attempted to set the house on fire.

Despite what Queensland police have called a 'significant investigation' over the last 40 years, police have not been able to figure out who was responsible for Ms Smykalla's death.

On the day of her death Ms Smykalla was seen in her yard with a man in his early 20s of slim build and short brown hair at around 4pm.

Later, at around 7:30pm, two people were then seen sitting on the front porch.

Detectives would like to speak with those people or anyone with information about them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNrYW_0fVCtfYX00
Homicide detectives and Ms Smykalla's (pictured centre) family reopened the four-decade-old case feeling advancements in forensic technologies have them closer than ever to finding the young lady's killer  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCVN7_0fVCtfYX00
Ms Smykalla (pictured) was seen with an unknown young man in her yard just hours before her death on Father's Day 1981 

Queensland Police's Homicide department are hopeful a reward will sweeten the deal for anyone sitting on information about the case as detectives make a renewed push to solve the mystery.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tara Kentwell of the Cold Case Investigation Team said police have reviewed the case and know there are people out there who can provide crucial information and urged them to contact the police.

'The smallest piece of information could lead to a breakthrough in the investigation and I encourage anyone who has information about who was responsible for Ms Smykalla's murder to come forward,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9l3W_0fVCtfYX00
Ms Smykalla was killed in her Queensland home at Howlett Road, Capalaba (pictured) south east of Brisbane

The reopening of the case will see cops using the latest forensic technology, including enhanced forensic DNA testing on the dog lead currently underway.

Police are hoping the $500,000 reward will bring the person who left an anonymous online Crime Stoppers tip-off about the person behind the killing out of the shadows for further - potentially case-cracking - talks with detectives.

Detectives would also like to speak with anyone that anyone has information in relation to a motorbike, possibly a 250cc or 500cc road trial bike that was witnessed at the address.

The operation also includes billboard displays at Capalaba and Carina and targeted Facebook posts in the entire Bayside area to cast a wide net, hoping it will jog witnesses memories and encourage them to approach the police with information.

The $500,000 Queensland Government Reward is for information which leads to the apprehension and conviction of the person who killed Ms Smykalla, only for the first such informant.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Leash#Cold Case#Murder#Police Sergeant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
HipHopDX.com

Uncle Of 2Pac's Alleged Killer Responds To Claims He's Being Arrested For The 1996 Murder

Former head of Death Row Records security, Reggie Wright Jr., suggested Keefe D was going to be arrested for 2Pac’s murder in the near future. While speaking to Bomb1st earlier this month, Wright said, “Let’s put it this way, I bet Keefe D [has] been having the runs for the last two weeks. Because yeah, they are knocking on doors and there’s some activity.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

US couple complained they were feeling ill and suffered convulsions before being found dead in Bahamas' luxury Sandals resort as another man was discovered lifeless in nearby villa

A US couple staying at the luxury Sandals resort in the Bahamas suffered convulsions and complained of feeling ill before their death, detectives said. After being alerted to the death of a man in a luxury villa, police discovered the bodies of the couple in a second villa, the police statement says.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
GamesRadar+

I dodged prison on a $500K drug charge by pretending to be an undercover cop in GTA RP

I'm suddenly very aware of the cocaine stuffed deep inside my jacket pocket. Somewhere else on my person, I'm not sure where exactly because I'm wearing skinny jeans, are multiple bags of heroin. All told, I'm carrying a haul of illicit drugs with a street value of around $500,000. I'm also standing next to a cop. A uniformed cop with his gun raised. Not at me, but at the poor schmuck who just helped me steal a quad bike. He's handcuffed, on his knees with his hands behind his back. He's just been tasered. And now I'm staring down the iron sights of my Shrewsbury Uzi 9mm, trained unshakably on the forehead of my one-time partner in crime.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

354K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy