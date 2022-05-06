ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manny Pacquiao eyes trip Down Under to support his mate and former sparring partner George Kambosos Jr against Devin Haney - as Tim Tszyu shocks fans by having surgery on BOTH hands

By Ollie Lewis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Manny Pacquiao is reportedly eyeing a trip to Australia to support George Kambosos Jr, although the outcome of his presidential campaign may scupper his plans.

Reigning lightweight WBA, WBO and IBF champion Kambosos defends his world titles on home soil next month, with the gritty Aussie aiming for undisputed status against WBC king Devin Haney.

Kambosos played the role of chief sparring partner for three years with Pacquiao, before flying the nest and seeking his own legacy.

Manny Pacquiao is reportedly eyeing a trip Down Under to support George Kambosos Jr
Kambosos Jr (R) and Pacquiao (L) did over 250 rounds of sparring together for three years 

According to The Daily Telegraph, the boxing legend is planning a visit to Melbourne's Marvel Stadium to support the 28-year-old on June 5, pending the result of his run for high office in the Philippines.

Pacquiao is tipped as an outside chance of being voted his country's president on May 9. Should the 43-year-old spring an upset victory in the coming days, his schedule may hinder him from travelling Down Under.

Pacquiao is familiar with Australia, having taken on Jeff Horn in Brisbane five years ago where he suffered a shock points defeat.

Pacquiao wants to travel to Melbourne for June 5, but much will depend on the outcome of the presidential election next week

Elsewhere, Tim Tszyu has taken the surprise step of undergoing surgery on both his hands before he flies out to the United States to cast his eye over his two big rivals.

The Australian contender is set to be ringside for Jermell Charlo's rematch with Brian Castano for the undisputed super-welterweight championship in California next weekend.

And the title hopeful's team have confirmed that he has had a clean-out of both sets of knuckles to ensure he enters his big fight in top condition.

Elsewhere, Tim Tszyu has undergone surgery on both hands for a clean out ahead of his trip to the United States

'Tim has been fighting with sore hands for the last few fights, so given the extended time frame we have awaiting the Castano versus Charlo rematch it was prudent to have the problem addressed,' Tszyu's manager Glen Jennings said via The Courier Mail.

'We had the corrective surgery to ensure Tim's hands are ready for the biggest fight of his life.

'Our team doctor, Dr Bill Anseline, consulted with renowned hand surgeon Dr Damien Ryan who was extremely happy with the surgical outcome and assured Tim that he would be ready for his world title fight with two good hands ready to go.'

