The most Aussie trophy EVER! Northern Territory golf prize is a man-eating croc's skull with a connection to Happy Gilmore

It could be the wildest trophy in world sport - and awaits the winner of the Northern Territory PGA Championship.

Whoever is victorious this weekend in the Top End will pose for a photo they are unlikely to forget in a hurry.

Rather than common silverware, the unique trophy - which couldn't be more Australian - is a huge mounted crocodile skull with a massive golf ball wedged in its life-size teeth.

The unique trophy featuring a crocodile head which awaits the winner of the Northern Territory PGA Championship this weekend

Play began on Thursday in the Top End (pictured) and offers prizemoney of $150,000

Some golf identities have labelled it 'Chubbs' Revenge', a playful reference to Chubbs Peterson from the iconic golf movie Happy Gilmore starring Adam Sandler.

For those who haven't see the fictional film, Chubbs was a professional golfer who was forced to retire from the sport early when his hand was bitten off by an alligator.

He then becomes the coach of former ice hockey misfit Happy Gilmore - who uses his expertise to win the tournament championship against arch-rival and movie villain Shooter McGavin.

Play at the Palmerston Golf and Country Club began on Thursday, with the likes of Andrew Dodt, Dimi Papadatos and defending champion Aaron Pike tipped to feature when it matters on Sunday.

Local hope Pike hoisted the crocodile head in 2020, overcoming Michael Sim on the first playoff hole.

The A-League soccer trophy has been compared to a toilet seat by many fans of the world game (pictured, Oli Bozanic with the trophy)

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic with the unusual silverware handed to the winner of the Paris Masters

'Winning is always special, but winning here (Palmerston) means that little bit more,' Pike said at the time.

'I had my oldest brother (Michael) as my caddy, which was great. It is also unlikely to ever happen again.

'I had all my family watching so it does mean a little bit more.'

Other head-turning sporting trophies to rival the crocodile head include the Paris Masters tennis offering, A-League soccer's infamous 'toilet seat' and Australian horse racing's iconic Golden Slipper.