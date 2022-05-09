ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg holding State Street construction town halls

By Mark Hall, Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Part of the State Street construction project has been put on hold after residents living in the area expressed concerns, including having to move their cars twice a day. Now, the City of Harrisburg wants to get more input before the work resumes.

Currently, the only work taking place is the installation of light posts and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. The rest of the work may start up again in late June or early July.

The City of Harrisburg will host three town hall meetings next month to get feedback from residents that will then be presented to PennDOT and contractors.

The first of the three meetings will be held on Wednesday, June 1, between 6 and 8 p.m. at the Harrisburg School District building (pending school board approval). Then, on June 6, a second meeting will be held at the Kappa Omega Fraternity House between 6 and 8 p.m.

These first two meetings “are expected to be similar in nature, to offer multiple chances for residents to weigh in on draft designs.” According to the release, after the first two meetings, engineers will work with PennDOT to condense the public’s comments and ideas into a single project design.

The newly created project design will then be presented at the third and final meeting, which will be held later in the month on June 22 between 6 and 8 p.m. at the Harrisburg School District building (again, pending approval).

PREVIUS COVERAGE: ‘Finally, somebody is listening’: But will State Street parking plan reversal be permanent?

“What is clear is we need to give our residents more of an opportunity to voice their concerns on this project,” said Matt Maisel, City of Harrisburg’s Communications Director. “We are hoping that three public meetings in June, plus an online outlet for folks to leave their comments, leaves ample time and outlets for neighbors to share their thoughts.”

A few years ago, State Street was called one of the more dangerous roads in the country. With that in mind, the city and PennDOT are considering several options along State Street, including installing speed limit signs.

A new website has also been created for residents to leave their concerns. Those who cannot attend the meetings can visit the website by clicking here and clicking on the State Street Construction Public Comment Forum to give their comments on the project.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Parking vs. bikes? State Street’s real problem: It ‘has no reason to be more than three lanes wide’

According to the release, the chief goal of the State Street construction project will remain the same once road work resumes, which is to eliminate all traffic and pedestrian deaths along the road by the year 2030.

“We are probably not going to make everybody happy,” said Harrisburg City Council member Dave Madsen at Tuesday’s meeting, when dozens of city residents passionately spoke on the topic. “But safety has to be our priority moving forward.”

