ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Second Ohio State student dies from apparent drug overdose

By Ben Orner
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BcOPO_0fVCrk2a00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second Ohio State University student has died, OSU president Kristina Johnson announced Friday , following a Wednesday incident in which three students apparently overdosed on drugs.

Three students were taken to the hospital Wednesday after an apparent drug overdose. One student died Thursday, and this second student was in critical condition. A third student was released from the hospital. The university has not named any of the students.

Self-inflicted shooting leads to lockdown of Lowellville Schools

“It is with an incredibly heavy heart that I share that our second student who was hospitalized in critical condition has passed away,” Johnson wrote Friday. “Every Buckeye loss is heartbreaking, and these tragic deaths in our community in such a short period of time are devastating.”

The university’s first announcement on Thursday alerted students to the potential circulation of fake Adderall pills that appeared to contain fentanyl.

Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, a woman called 911 to report what appeared to be a drug overdose by three of her roommates on East Lane Avenue.

Youngstown road lifting up at intersection

Ohio State is encouraging students in need of emotional support to contact the Office of Student Life’s Counseling and Consultation Service . Faculty and staff can reach out to the Employee Assistance Program .

Students can anonymously pick up a free Naloxone kit or fentanyl testing strips at the Student Health Services building located at 1875 Millikin Road, the university said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WDTN

Ohio doctor back in jail on weapons charge

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
CANFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Shooting#Ohio State University#Drug Overdose#Wcmh#Osu#Adderall
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
SCDNReports

Ohio's New Concealed Carry Law: What You Need to Know

Ohio's New Concealed Carry Law: What You Need to KnowGetty Images. Legislators have passed Senate Bill 215 legalizing constitutional carry, which will allow individuals to carry a concealed handgun without a license in the state of Ohio effective June 13th, 2022. Please review the following important information regarding changes to the law.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy