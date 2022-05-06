ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, PA

Garden Gala will benefit North Pocono Public Library

Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Ek3p_0fVCraDK00
Tony Acquaviva and Mary Rable are co-chairs of the Garden Gala. Submitted photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The North Pocono Public Library (NPPL) is proud to announce the Co-Chairs of their Inaugural Garden Gala, to be held Friday, June 17 at the library in Moscow.

Tony Acquaviva and Mary Rable are leading a 20-person committee for this first-year event. The gala will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., both inside the library and outside on the library grounds among the unique vegetable, apprentice, and pollinator gardens.

Local restaurants will provide food samplings and there will be a wide selection of beer, wine, and distilled spirits for guests to enjoy. Live music, basket raffles, and a silent auction will also be part of the gala festivities.

Ms. Rable lives in Moscow and served for many years on the Library’s Board of Trustees and now serves on the Board of the Lackawanna County Library System. She is also the Secretary for the Friends of the Library.

Mr. Acquaviva lives in Elmhurst and is one of the earliest Garden Project volunteers who graciously attends to the library garden that each year produces more than 1,000 pounds of fresh vegetables for the North Pocono Food Pantry. Tony currently serves on the Library’s Board of Trustees. Special thanks to these two incredible volunteers who are working hard to organize a unique and unforgettable gala.

For more information, to make reservations, or be a sponsor, contact Chris Kelly, Development Director at 570-842-4700 or email [email protected]

Please visit www.lclshome.org/north, or visit the NPPL Facebook page to learn more about the Garden Gala.The North Pocono Public Library is located at 1315 ChurchStreet, in Moscow, PA (right off the Route 380 Moscow Exit).

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

‘Flea Fair’ Farmers Market held at Circle Drive-In

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At least the sun was out for the Sunday ‘Flea Fair’ in Dickson City as vendors load and unload new and used items to sell. From signs to flowers, sellers come to the circle drive-in to find the buyers. “The hunt is always really fun because you really don’t […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Library, PA
City
Elmhurst Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Moscow, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WFMZ-TV Online

Want the Max $4,194 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here. · Route 61 Hardware has its ribbon cutting at 635 Fountain St. in Ashland at noon on June 24. · The Shenandoah Pharmacy will hold a ribbon cutting at noon, June 1, at its 33 N. Main St., Shenandoah, location.
ECONOMY
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Raised Rancher on Lake Wallenpaupack

This vintage ranch house got a very modern makeover that allows it to make the most of its sloping lakeside lot. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. According to the facts and figures given in the listing, this Lake...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Wine#Distilled Spirits#Charity#The Co Chairs Of Their#The Library#Garden Project
WNEP-TV 16

PA Wine, Beer and Spirits Served in A Café-Style Tasting Room

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Wine and More on 1st in Lehighton is a tasting room that serves up Pennsylvania made wine, beer and spirits. Their tasting room is more like a café with comfy couches, tables and chairs. You can purchase cheeses there, bring your own food or order...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times Leader

Republican Election Board applicants interviewed

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Four more Republicans interested in a vacant seat on Luzerne County’s Election Board completed public interviews at the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre Monday night. Two citizens already were on the eligibility list due to past interviews, bringing the total to...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Newswatch 16

After builder closes, clients left in the cold

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A home builder in Columbia County abruptly closed last month, much to the surprise of more than a dozen families working with the company on their dream homes. The Bradshaw family broke ground on their dream home in Orange Township, just outside of Bloomsburg, on March...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre City Council holds brief work session

WILKES-BARRE — With only two items on its agenda City Council breezed through its work session in five minutes Tuesday night. Council held no discussion on the request to vacate what was formerly known as Grant Alley so that Wilkes University can proceed with the development of its nearby property at 116 S. Main St.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy