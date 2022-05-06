Garden Gala will benefit North Pocono Public Library

Tony Acquaviva and Mary Rable are co-chairs of the Garden Gala. Submitted photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The North Pocono Public Library (NPPL) is proud to announce the Co-Chairs of their Inaugural Garden Gala, to be held Friday, June 17 at the library in Moscow.

Tony Acquaviva and Mary Rable are leading a 20-person committee for this first-year event. The gala will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., both inside the library and outside on the library grounds among the unique vegetable, apprentice, and pollinator gardens.

Local restaurants will provide food samplings and there will be a wide selection of beer, wine, and distilled spirits for guests to enjoy. Live music, basket raffles, and a silent auction will also be part of the gala festivities.

Ms. Rable lives in Moscow and served for many years on the Library’s Board of Trustees and now serves on the Board of the Lackawanna County Library System. She is also the Secretary for the Friends of the Library.

Mr. Acquaviva lives in Elmhurst and is one of the earliest Garden Project volunteers who graciously attends to the library garden that each year produces more than 1,000 pounds of fresh vegetables for the North Pocono Food Pantry. Tony currently serves on the Library’s Board of Trustees. Special thanks to these two incredible volunteers who are working hard to organize a unique and unforgettable gala.

For more information, to make reservations, or be a sponsor, contact Chris Kelly, Development Director at 570-842-4700 or email [email protected]

Please visit www.lclshome.org/north, or visit the NPPL Facebook page to learn more about the Garden Gala.The North Pocono Public Library is located at 1315 ChurchStreet, in Moscow, PA (right off the Route 380 Moscow Exit).