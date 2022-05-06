Woman arrested on drug charges in Attala County

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A woman was arrested on drug charges in Attala County on Thursday, May 5.

Deputies said they pulled over a car that didn’t have working tail lights. They asked the driver if they could search the car. Officers said they received permission and found what appeared to be illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

Wendy Nixon, 38, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

