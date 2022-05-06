1 dead in early morning crash in Denver

DENVER — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash near Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge early Friday morning.

The crash happened sometime before 2:30 a.m. in the area of East 56th Avenue and North Worcester Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

Three people had to be hospitalized with serious injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, DPD said.

East 56th Avenue had to be closed from Uvalda Street to Potomac Way for several hours Friday morning.

The person who died in the crash has not yet been identified.

Details on what caused the crash were not immediately available.