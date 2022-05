A 5-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class with family ties to Nebraska Football announced his school selection on Monday night. Quarterback Dylan Raiola of Chandler, Arizona, announced on Twitter that he would be committing to Ohio State University. The junior signal-caller chose the Buckeyes over other programs like Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, and USC. His 5-Star ranking comes from on3.com. There was hope that Nebraska could be in the running, given his family’s connection to Cornhusker football. Dylan Raiola is the son of former Husker offensive lineman Dominic Raiola. Dominic played in Lincoln from 1998-2000, was a consensus All-American in 2000,...

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO