ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Edinson Cavani admits he would have quit Man Utd if he had known they were re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Cole
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23M8FA_0fVCqjGU00

MANCHESTER UNITED striker Edinson Cavani revealed he wouldn't have agreed a contract extension with the club had he known they would land Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cavani, 35, had his No7 shirt taken from him when the Portuguese captain joined last summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DvMvT_0fVCqjGU00
Cavani says would have 'signed with another club' if he had known Ronaldo would come, reports say Credit: AFP

It has been an injury plagued season for the big striker, only managing a mere 18 appearances across all competitions.

Cavani has dealt with various knocks, tendon irritation and a groin strain since the start of the campaign.

The Uruguayan sparked fury among Red Devils fans this term over his lack of fitness and frequent absences.

Reports claim that his contract is "not expected to be renewed" with the Premier League club.

And Cavani admits he would have quit Man Utd sooner if he had known they were re-signing superstar Ronaldo.

Cavani, who was speaking to ESPN Brazil said: "Speaking the truth, for I always tell the truth, as it should be.

"At the moment it happened, I thought it was good that Manchester signed Cristiano.

"Knowing a little about the world of football today, the first thing I did was call my brother and I said: ‘Fernando, if this had happened a week ago, I would have asked you to sign with another club’.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

"But not because I didn’t want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. No.

"Because I had the opportunity to meet him, and he’s a great professional, with his objectives, and that’s perfect for sportsmen.

"But as I know, after years in football, how things are these days… That’s why I was talking to my brother.

"It was more about understanding the situation. Not because I couldn’t play in my place at Manchester, but because there are a lot of things in football today that are different from how they were with other coaches, how it was before, years ago.

"But how it happened suddenly, at no time did I have any sensation. I thought: 'Let’s play, do the best we can'."

Boss Ralf Rangnick seemed to hint that Cavani may have played his last game for the Red Devils in the home win against Brentford.

The gaffer confirmed Cavani was "supposed" to return to training last week ahead of the final match at Old Trafford, but that didn't happen.

Cavani came off the bench for a 15 minute cameo, which may have been a farewell.

Real Madrid will supposedly turn their attention to signing Cavani if they miss out on Erling Haaland.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jose Mourinho’s emotional reaction to Roma clinching place in UEFA Conference League final

Roma will be competing for European glory after all. The Italian side, which Jose Mourinho took over at the start of the season following his departure from Tottenham Hotspur, has capped off an incredible run in the UEFA Conference League by clinching their ticket to the final with a win over Leicester City on Thursday. Manager Jose Mourinho was overcome with emotion in the concluding moments of the 1-0 victory and couldn’t hold back the tears as his Roma squad earned its spot against Feyenoord in the final.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Ralf Rangnick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Manchester United#Portuguese#Uruguayan#Espn Brazil
The US Sun

‘Getting mocked every week’ – Rio Ferdinand slams Man Utd flops for ‘downing tools’ and lacking ‘fight’ amid horror run

RIO FERDINAND has slammed the current Manchester United side after another embarrassing defeat in the Premier League. Ralf Rangnick's men were humbled against Brighton on Saturday, losing 4-0 at the Amex Stadium. And now former centre-back Ferdinand has torn into the club again, as they were officially confirmed to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Man City 5 Newcastle 0: Guardiola and Co put one hand on Premier League title in dent to Liverpool’s Quadruple dream

PEP GUARDIOLA must have delivered a healthy dose of psychological Alka-Seltzer to his players because there wasn’t a hint of a Champions League hangover here. Manchester City’s epic semi-final choke against Real Madrid on Wednesday was comprehensively flushed out of the system as they seized complete control of the title race by stuffing Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

“There is interest” – Manchester United target breaks silence on transfer rumours

Manchester United will be looking for a new striker in this summer’s transfer window, but one of their rumoured targets might not be looking for a move to Old Trafford. Ajax striker Sebastien Haller has broken his silence on recent transfer rumours involving a possible move to follow Erik ten Hag to Man Utd this summer, but it seems he’s planning to stay where he is.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Brighton v Manchester United: confirmed team news

Brighton recorded an excellent 3-0 win at Wolves a week ago and Graham Potter makes just one enforced change as midfielder Pascal Gross comes in for Enock Mwepu, who is expected to not play again this season because of a groin injury. Winger Jeremy Sarmiento has a hamstring problem. Brighton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
420K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy