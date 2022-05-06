Saratoga Sheriff: Man shot outside apartment in Halfmoon; Investigation underway

PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

HALFMOON – A Halfmoon man was shot and injured late Wednesday night outside his apartment in Halfmoon, Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said Friday.

The man was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment of three gunshot wounds, officials said. He remained in stable condition Friday, officials said.

The call came in at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting at Kensington Apartments on Fulham Road, officials said.

Responding deputies found the 28-year-old victim outside his apartment there, officials said. No one else was hurt.

The victim reported to investigators that he arrived back at his apartment and was confronted by several men, officials said. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot, the man reported, officials said.

The suspects then fled in a vehicle prior to deputies arriving, officials said.

The investigation into the incident remained active Friday, but investigators indicated they do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Mark Stewart at mstewart@saratogacountyny.gov

