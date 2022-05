Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. has been forced to nearly halt production of its electric vehicles (EVs) at its Shanghai plant due to supply issues, Reuters reported. Shanghai is now into its sixth week of lockdown, following the rise in COVID cases. We had reported in March that the factory had been shut down and production halted in line with local regulations. The closure had continued for 22 days, and when the factory reopened on April 19, Tesla resumed production with nearly 1,200 cars per day, Reuters said in its report. An internal memo accessed by the media outlet shows that Tesla plans to roll out less than 200 cars per day.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO