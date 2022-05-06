ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities: Man charged with attempted murder in flamethrower, barricade incident

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
Authorities say the Bergen County man who used a flamethrower to threaten police officers following a nearly 24-hour standoff in Lyndhurst has been charged with numerous offenses.

Robert Condit, 51, has been charged with attempted murder and a slew of weapons offenses.

According to authorities, Condit barricaded himself with a flamethrower and firearms around 4 p.m. Tuesday in his home on Thomas Avenue.

Local police, along with the Bergen County Swat Team, surrounded the home and remained on scene until he peacefully surrendered just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say officers were called to his home Tuesday afternoon to seize his legal weapons. Condit allegedly refused and barricaded himself inside the home.

The closest neighbors were evacuated, and other residents were asked to shelter in place. The SWAT team, local police and Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office came to the scene and attempted to negotiate with Condit.

Witnesses say things became intense during the standoff.

Noises were heard from gas canisters thrown by police into the home. Police also confirm at one point Condit used a flamethrower to threaten officers.

Condit lived in the home with his mother and 93-year-old grandmother. They were not involved or hurt.

